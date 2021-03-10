Wizard World Signature Series Debuts Exclusive Horror Line | Business

LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 10, 2021 –
After hosting over 200 online streaming virtual events with actors, directors, creators, cosplayers and more over the past 11 months, Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD) is taking the next step to dramatically expand its variety of offerings with the introduction of Signature Wizard World Series. Each Signature Series is a curated collection of events across a range of genres from pop culture and entertainment to sports and lifestyle spaces. The subscription program provides fans with several options that deliver exceptional value and premium access, including live Q&A, exclusive themed and branded products, compelling content, and interactive experiences.
The Signature Series is a key part of Wizard Worlds’ progression into a technology company that builds online communities through live broadcast events with interaction, e-commerce and streaming across a wide range of interest groups. shared.
Wizarding World ( www.wizardworld.com ) will continue to offer a selection of free panels and special events through its streaming platforms, as well as the ability to separately purchase individual live chats, virtual photo ops, autographs and recorded video messages, which are more and more popular over time. last year.
Launching the new subscription model, the Wizard World Signature Series features the launch of Horror on March 20, complete with a live Q&A with Sleepaway Camp stars Felissa Rose, Jonathan Tierstan, Katherine Kamhi and Karen Fields. This is the first of 10 scheduled Q&A in the Horror genre over the next few months, each taking place on a back-to-back Saturday. Fans can purchase a single event in the series for $ 3.99, five for $ 11.99, all 10 for $ 19.99, or all 10 plus a set of bonus items for $ 29.99. Other Signature Wizard Horror series events include talent from the Freddy franchise, Stephen Kings It, The Hunters vs. The Hunted, Rob Zombie, Terrify and what we do in the star Shadows Harvey Guilln, with more to be added soon.
In each series, subscribers can discover a variety of related programs, including talent, producer and director Q&A, expert panels and more.
Fans around the world responded to our streaming events in a big way and were excited to offer new ways to interact with leaders in an even wider range of categories going forward, said Scott kaufman, CEO of Wizard Brands. The Signature Series expands and streamlines these events – we believe the possibilities are vast.
While the fields of pop culture and entertainment will continue to be prominent, other planned and potential topics in the Signature Wizard World series include the outdoors, self-defense, sports, home and garden, music, literature, cooking, among others.
Wizard World looks forward to producing live events again as the guidelines evolve. Conventions are tentatively scheduled in Chicago (August 26-29), Philadelphia (November 12-14), New Orleans (January 7-9, 2022), Portland (January 28-30, 2022) and Cleveland (TBD 2022).
About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)
Wizards’ Marks ( www.wizardbrands.com ) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes the performance and profits of the companies it acquires, restructures and operates. Its subsidiary, Wizard World Virtual ( www.wizardworld.com ), creates and builds global interactive online communities for Affinity Groups by researching, producing, marketing and streaming exclusive exclusive events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that gives fans the ability to connect directly with celebrities through a variety of video platforms.
Wizard World Live, Inc. produces comic book, game and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best of pop culture: movies, television, games, live entertainment, technology, comics, science fiction, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Each event features topical programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&A, comic-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.wizardworld.com in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. In addition, Wizard Brands owns a minority stake in Cinedigms (NASDAQ: CIDM) CONtv.
