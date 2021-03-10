Alicia Keys Produces Netflix Movie With Norwich Actor





An Earlham High School alumnus who grew up in Norwich is set to star in a new Netflix film produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. Kayne Lee Harrison, 31, first discovered his love of drama as a teenager and his talent has now taken him to Mauritius to appear in a romantic comedy. The film is currently untitled, but the plot follows aspiring pop star Erica who ends up being the entertainment at the icix-fiancés wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious island resort.



Kanye Lee Harrison first discovered his love of theater while a student at Earlham High School, now City Academy Norwich.

– Credit: Rosie McDonald It is due out later this year and has a star cast with Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and SinquaWalls and the producer is singer Alicia Keys, whose hits include No One, Fallin ‘and Girl on Fire. Mr Harrison said: ‘My high school drama teacher Mr Ropermade thought I might be an actor but for various reasons I didn’t pursue him at the time and went to City College. Norwich to do plumbing, then business and accounting. “But a friend of mine was studying theater and I was sneaking into his classes. “I worked for a short time as a plumber and accountant, but neither creatively satisfied me.” At age 21, he started dubbing and has since appeared in shorts, commercials, and commercials on Capital FM.



Kanye Lee Harrison spent two months in Mauritius last year filming a new Netflix romantic comedy.

– Credit: Rosie McDonald The Netflix project was born by chance when the friend he snuck into in acting classes is now working as an actor and stuntman in South Africa and the couple contacted his friend’s agent with a screenplay. that they had written on the lockdown. Out of the blue in August 2020, the agent reached out to Mr Harrison as she had her in mind for a role. He said: “The first thing I saw was it was an Alicia Keys production for Netflix that was crazy. “The audition was an auto-cassette that I shot in my living room and three days later I got a chain of emails from the agent and the producers saying to book this guy. “Next thing I know, I’m going to fly to Mauritius and I was there for two months starting in October. “It was amazing working with Netflix and it felt very safe to me.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos