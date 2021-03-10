Theater owners applaud passage of $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package





12:19 p.m. PST 03/10/2021



by



Pamela mcclintock

,

Alex weprin



President Biden is expected to sign the US bailout on Friday.

Theater owners on Wednesday praised lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives for approving President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief. The president is expected to sign the US bailout, which has already been passed by the Senate, by Friday. “The plan extends essential unemployment benefits to our workers on leave, and preserves and expands important tax relief programs that provide a much needed lifeline for movie companies of all sizes affected by the pandemic,” said the ‘National Association of Theater Owners in a statement. NATO has issued a special shout for the efforts of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumers to provide additional funding to the Closed Site Operator Grants Program and to open the Paycheck Protection Program to theater operators with urgent need for capital assistance. SAG-AFTRA was among many Hollywood and entertainment guilds praising the vast relief program The American Rescue Plan provides absolutely essential economic relief for workers in America’s creative community who continue to face an uncertain path back to work due to the pandemic, “read joint statement signed by SAG and others guilds. ” This legislative extension of the CARES Act and blended unemployment compensation benefits through early September, along with the crucial tax rebate for the first $ 10,200 in unemployment insurance claimed in 2020, will provide much-needed certainty for workers. creative community workers and their families. “ The Writers Guild of America, East, also welcomed the passage of the bill by the House. The bill means that payroll protection program funds will now be available to support employees of digital-native news agencies. COBRA premiums will also be 100 percent subsidized for members who lose coverage from the PWGA health fund or employer-sponsored health plans. The relief program includes substantial increases in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to the WGA, East. Local TV stations should also benefit from the bill. The package allocates $ 1 billion that will go to local TV and radio stations as part of a COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign. The billion dollar broadcast pledge has been praised by the National Association of Broadcasters. NAB commends Congress for once again prioritizing broadcasters as carriers of essential messages for vaccine awareness efforts, ”NAB CEO Gordon Smith said in a statement. tailored to deliver critical vaccine information to the country’s hardest-to-reach communities, including communities of color, rural communities, and other underserved populations. NAB appreciates the current work of federal agencies to take advantage of broadcasters’ megaphone and encourages spending in other stations and markets to maximize audience reach.







