Michael B Jordan confirmed to helm Creed 3 for Thanksgiving 2022 release





Creed 3 officially moves forward as star Michael B. Jordan pledges to lead the sequel and MGM confirms the Thanksgiving 2022 release date.

Michael B. Jordan officially directsCreed 3 because the sequel receives a release date of November 2022. TheRocky franchise was restarted in 2015 with the release ofCreed. He played Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed – the son of the great Apollo Creed – and was directed by Ryan Coogler before jumping toBlack Panther. Despite some hesitation on a restart / continuation ofRocky by the general public,Creed was a critical and financial success. The performance of the first film saw MGM continue the franchise with Creed II. The sequel hit theaters in 2018 with positive but not glowing reviews like its predecessor.CreedII was a bigger box office hit, as it grossed nearly $ 215 million worldwide on a budget of $ 50 million. This sparked discussions about how and when the franchise might continue. The progress of the film began to accelerate in 2020 whenKing RichardZach Baylin was brought in to write the screenplay. Through it all, there were constant rumors that Michael B. Jordan was considering directing the sequel in addition to playing. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What To Expect From Creed 3 As shared byDeadline, Michael B. Jordan has officially committed to leadCreed 3. The highly anticipated sequel will mark Jordan’s feature debut as a director. His decision comes as MGM has also announced an official release date for the film.Creed 3 will debut in theaters on November 23, 2022. It was previously revealed that filming will begin at the end of 2021. Tessa Thompson will return as Adonis’ wife, Bianca, but Sylvester Stallone has said in the past that he would not return as Rocky Balboa. Jordan takes the lead in the leadershipCreed 3will continue some unofficial traditions of the franchise. It confirms that each of theCreed the films will be directed by different people, like Steven Caple Jr.Creed II after Coogler couldn’t and won’t come back forCreed 3. It also allows Jordan to continue to follow in Sylvester Stallone’s footsteps.Although he made his directorial debut with another film, Stallone also made entries in the film.Rocky franchise. But theCreed The franchise will have to go well beyond the third film for Jordan to match Stallone’s tally for directed entries. AlthoughCreed 3 will be Jordan’s first director, he could be the last actor to make an impressive debut film after spending years learning the trade on set. Jordan has a great working relationship with Ryan Coogler and has collaborated with other talented directors. He also knows theCreed the franchise and the story better than anyone else, but now he’ll have even more of his say in how the next episode is made. WithCreed 3 officially released next year, it won’t be long before fans see what Jordan has to offer. MORE: Creed 3 Should Bring Clubber Lang (But Not Rocky) Source: deadline Disney’s Black Widow exit plan chases Natasha’s late-game failure

