Bollywood Roundup: Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and more …

Rajkummar Rao writes emotional note to mark the anniversary of his mother’s death

Bombay– Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote an emotional note for his mother on the occasion of her fifth death anniversary. The actor said his mother taught him to be compassionate and never lose faith, even in hostile situations.

Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a photo from his childhood, where he poses with his mother.

“It’s been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but there hasn’t even been a day since, that I haven’t felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are always here with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more precious than a mother. I see you in all the mothers out there. I know you are happy wherever you are and need to have a great time with dad and bless us from there. I will always try to make you proud mommy ji. Thank you for teaching me the two precious lessons –

1) Compassion

2) To always have faith despite hostile circumstances

I am proud to be your son.

Priyanka Chopra enters the groove of Nick Jonas “ Spaceman ”

Bombay– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to give her husband Nick Jonas’ new album Spaceman a boost.

Priyanka posted a video on Instagram Stories, where she uses an astronaut filter and grooves on a track.

“#Spaceman #NickJonas,” she wrote, with a skeleton and astronaut emoji.

Spaceman is Jonas’ fourth studio album and is scheduled for release on March 12. The album is also Nick Jonas’ first solo release as a singer since 2016.

Priyanka was last seen in the recent digital film, The White Tiger. On Wednesday, the film’s lead actor Adarsh ​​Gourav was nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actor category. Writer-director Ramin Bahrani received a nod at the BAFTAs for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Alia, Varun, Shashank Khaitan secretly discussing “Dulhania” 3?

Bombay– The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-featured “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” released four years ago on this day. Actors and director Shashank Khaitan have made a video call to secretly discuss Part 3 of the franchise.

Alia posted a snapshot of the call to Instagram Stories, where the trio are seen celebrating four years of the film.

In the picture, Alia wrote, “We’re here four years later secretly discussing Part Three!” I love you guys! Happy 4 years to us. “

The franchise’s first film, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” opened in 2014. In 2017, the second part titled “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” was released. Both films starred Alia and Varun, although the stories have no connection.

Alia and Varun made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar’s 2012 film “Student Of The Year”.

Vicky Kaushal takes “ one step at a time ”

Bombay– Bollywood idol Vicky Kaushal shared a monochrome image on social media while training and said her eyes were on the lens.

In an Instagram photo posted by Vicky, he wears a T-shirt and baseball cap, and holds a metal rod.

“One representative at a time. One step at a time. One swing at a time. Eyes on the, ”he wrote in the caption, completing the sentence with a flag emoji.

The actor, who was last seen onscreen in “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, is currently filming for his upcoming titled “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He will also be seen in the films “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Bombay– Actress Gauahar Khan on Wednesday refuted rumors suggesting she was pregnant. Recently married Gauahar added that people need to be “sensitive” to her at this time. She lost her father on March 5.

Gauahar’s claim came in reaction to a news article about her alleged pregnancy. She also criticized the article for saying she was 12 years older than her husband Zaid, who is the son of composer Ismail Darbar. She had spoken earlier that Zaid was a few years younger for her, but not 12 years younger.

On Wednesday, Gauahar tweeted: “Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai! Have done bhi. 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani, so get your facts right by typing b4! I just lost my dad, so be sensitive to your baseless relationships, ”she wrote, adding,“ I’m not pregnant, thank you very much! “

The actress’ father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, was ill for some time and hospitalized a week before her death.

Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November 2020 and got married over Christmas last year. (IANS)