‘Harry Potter’ actor Katie Leung says he’s been told to deny being the target of racist attacks





Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said he was the subject of racist attacks as a teenager by fans of the franchise and was advised to deny them in interviews. Leung explained that Harry Potter fans attacked her online after it was announced that she would play Cho Chang in the film franchise. during an interview on the “Chinese Chippy Girl” podcast. The character was first introduced in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire films in 2005 and Leung is credited in all subsequent films. I was, like, I was googling myself at one point, and I was on this website, which was kind of dedicated to the Harry Potter fan genre, Leung said. I remember reading all the reviews. And, yes, it was a lot of racists. Leung is a Chinese-born actress of Scottish descent and was only 16 when she was cast for the films. Now 33, Leung recalled that she had not received media training prior to the interviews and had tried to speak to a publicist about the matter. I remember them saying to me: Oh, look Katie, we haven’t seen these websites that people are talking about. And you know, if you’re asked that, just say it’s not true, say it’s not happening, Leung said. It is not known whether the publicists worked for Leung or for the film franchise, which was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures. The studio did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. Leung explained that she found a website dedicated to her casting protest and saw a number of people who didn’t want her to play the part. I was really, really grateful to be in the position I was in, but then, yeah, it wasn’t that great, Leung said. The actress previously spoke about how she was treated by Harry Potter fans in a 2016 interview with The Herald, where she said she refused the attacks while they were happening. I put it in my mind, said Leung. I don’t know if that’s the best way to deal with it, but naturally that’s what I did to move on and be a good actor.

