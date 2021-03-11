FirstBank Named Title Sponsor of New Nashville Area Concert Hall | Business





NASHVILLE, Tennessee – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 10, 2021 – Live Nation and Graystone Quarry today announced that FirstBank will be the first title sponsor of the new Boutique Amphitheater nearing completion located at Thompsons Station on the southern border of Franklin, Tennessee. Now known as the FirstBank Amphitheater, this world-class venue is in a completely authentic Tennessee open-air environment nestled on a 138-acre site close to Nashville and the surrounding towns and is set in a beautiful woodland setting, in natural stone and park-like. It is scheduled to open later this year for memorable musical experiences whenever fans and artists can come together for concerts again. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005805/en/ Render of the new FirstBank amphitheater. The 7,500-seat venue will open at Thompson’s Station in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire) We are grateful for this opportunity, said Chris Holmes, President and CEO of FirstBank. It was evident from the start that our partners share many of the same values ​​as FirstBank, in particular our dedication to the local community and our commitment to excellence. We know this upscale entertainment venue will provide memorable community experiences for years to come. We are thrilled to have FirstBank on board as we bring this incredible place to life in Tennessee, said Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts. There is no doubt that they will be incredible partners in the community, and we look forward to working together to bring the shows back to the region and bring artists and fans together again. FirstBank has exactly what we wanted by naming friendly sponsor people, a strong presence in the local community and a history of providing incredible financial services in the South, said Rick McEachern, owner of Graystone Quarry. We were looking for a sponsor as committed and invested in Tennessee as we are. The FirstBank Amphitheater is located at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs reaching 100 feet high, creating a spectacular outdoor location with ideal visual and acoustic space for musical events. The salvaged quarry was active 50 years ago, with the rock used in the construction of Interstate 65 through Williamson County. The world-class boutique amphitheater will seat up to 7,500 spectators and a large 1.5-acre plaza to gather, eat and purchase merchandise. The installation will include state-of-the-art sound, event lighting and large-screen image amplification. Starting today, seasonal subscriptions are available for the 2021 concert season that redefines the VIP experience, including unique elevated cliffside suites, private lodges, and premium club seating, all with exclusive access to the VIP club overlooking the bay and Moonshine Falls, VIP parking, personal concierge service and much more. Create the ultimate concert experience for your business, family and friends. For more information visit www.livenationpremiumtickets.com or contact Dana Smaha at [email protected] For more information on FirstBank Amphitheater, please visit FirstBankAmphitheater.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. About FirstBank Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), is the third largest Tennessee-based bank, with 81 full-service bank branches in Tennessee, south-central Kentucky, and northern of Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage company with offices in the Southeast. The bank serves five of Tennessee’s major metropolitan markets and, with total assets of approximately $ 11.2 billion, it has the resources to provide a full range of financial products and services. About Live Nation Entertainment Nation Entertainment Live (NYSE: LYV ) is the world leader in live entertainment made up of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. For more information visit www.livenationentertainment.com. About Graystone Quarry Graystone Quarry offers amazing and memorable one-of-a-kind and off-site corporate meetings, weddings, celebrations and musical events in a creative and relaxing natural setting. For more information visit http://www.graystonequarry.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005805/en/ CONTACT: Media contacts: Graystone Quarry media contact: Rick McEachern, rick @ graystonequarry.com Live Nation sponsorship media contact: Debra Duffy, debraduffy @ livenation.com Live Nation Concerts Media Contact: Monique Sowinski, moniquesowinski @ livenation.com FirstBank media contact: Jeanie Rittenberry, [email protected]

