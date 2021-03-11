Here Are All The Bollywood Movies You Should Watch Right Now – Film Daily

Planning to step out of your cinematic comfort zone and venture into foreign films? Why not try Hollywood of the East aka Bollywood movies, but be warned, they are just a little spicier!

Bombays Hollywood Led to the Baptism of Bollywood Bollywood consists of Indian Hindi films that entertain audiences around the world. Bollywood refers to both the genre of films and the film industry that originated in Bombay (now Mumbai).

Bollywood films are a delicious mix of dramatic stories, extravagant fashion and elaborate dance numbers. In ParasiteSpeech by director Bong Joon-hos at the Oscars, he said: Once you overcome the one-inch-high barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Inspired by this spirit, we present a list of Bollywood movies to explore and expand your entertainment library.

Mary kom

Mary kom is a Bollywood sports biopic based on the Indian boxer and her journey to global recognition as a sportswoman. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role, the film gives a view of the boxing ring from the perspective of Mary Koms.

Mary kom also explores the delicate balance between a demanding boxing career and motherhood while combating the patriarchy of family, society and sports associations.

Zindagi na milegi dobara (Life does not come back)

Released in 2011, Zindagi na milegi dobara or ZNMD for short is an adventurous romcom with a premise surrounding YOLO’s post (you only live once). Two friends and a third go on a spontaneous road trip to Spain instead of organizing a traditional bachelor party.

Rated 8/10 on IMDb, ZNMD has become a cult classic for many Bollywood fans as the film is a healthy take on romance, comedy, travel, friendships and more. It’s a perfect starter for Bollywood newbies who might want to dive into a light movie.

Main Hoon Na (I’m here)

Main hoon na follows Bollywood’s signature of merging multiple genres into one resulting film. From catchy tunes to a hero with a heavy past passing through a fascinating romance, Main hoon na he has got everything.

Starring the face of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan in his young glory as the protagonist, there is something for everyone in the romantic action flick. The three-hour blockbuster is available to watch on Netflix.

Jab we met

Jab we met is a Bollywood romcom at its finest. With a heartfelt story, comedic interventions and timid conversations between the main protagonists Jab we met makes an amazing movie with skillful acting and a gripping storyline.

Available for a watch on Netflix, the characters in this film are so easy to get along with that they might bring you back to your own past love interests.

Queen

Tired of watching fake novels on the big screen while cuddling your cat? Need a movie to inspire you while simultaneously reversing the heteronormative narrative of the world? Queen is a heartwarming film learn your lessons through experiences that captures Rani, a simple and endearing woman, on her journey.

Rani (Kangana Ranaut) embarks on a life-changing adventure in search of happiness and independence when her fiance calls off the wedding.

Love per square foot

This Indian Netflix Original movie might not be as Bollywood as some of the other titles on this list, but the movie is definitely worth a mention.

Love per square foot is a cute and enjoyable romantic comedy with brilliant tracks playing out a mostly logical plot. Watch this quaint film (which is pitted against the larger-than-life Bollywood film) to experience the nuances of characters from diverse backgrounds meeting in the modern setting of metropolitan Mumbai, relatable housing struggles, and butterfly chemistry in your belly between the protagonists.

Love per square foot is a perfect warm romcom for a night out so you can wake up and relax.