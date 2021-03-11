Actors’ Equity welcomes passage of new stimulus bill





Actors’ Equity welcomed the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act Wednesday, citing several measures that should help the Broadway workforce. $ 1.9 trillion relief plan includes COBRA grants, a provision of the Broadway industry strongly defended an extension of unemployment benefits and the extra $ 300 a week and the $ 1,400 stimulus checks that start to disappear at an annual income of $ 75,000, with a cap of $ 80,000. The bill awaits the signature of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it on Friday. COBRA grants are of particular importance to the Broadway workforce, as many workers have been made redundant or in danger of losing their health insurance coverage while Broadway is closed. Under the American Rescue Plan Act, workers can receive grants until September 30, 2021 that will cover 100% of their premiums on their union health plan. The bill also contains additional subsidies for healthcare for members who are not eligible for COBRA. In addition, the bill continues pandemic unemployment assistance, for performing workers, and emergency pandemic unemployment compensation, for those who have exhausted their claims. A newly added provision cancels taxes on the first $ 10,200 of unemployment benefits for people who earned less than $ 150,000 in 2020. This pandemic has been particularly brutal for arts workers; most of us have been unemployed for a year now, and we desperately need to get back to work as soon as it is safe. In the meantime, the need for relief is real and urgent, said Kate Shindle, president of Actors Equity. This passage shows us that it is possible to provide meaningful assistance to American workers during a crisis, and that we must continue to speak up.

