“ I went from Hollywood glamor to food donations ”





By Susan Hornik

Business journalist, Los Angeles image copyright Getty Images legend This year’s Hollywood awards ceremonies have moved online, meaning there aren’t any big events for hotel staff Hollywood’s annual awards season is generally a profitable time for the many people who work behind the scenes. Event planners have glamorous, large-scale receptions to organize, servers in Beverly Hills serve hundreds of celebrities at various parties, and plenty of publicists parading their talent on the red carpet. But with the pandemic dramatically changing award ceremonies – which are now all virtual – and parties canceled, many jobs have been cut and people are out of work. Before the Grammys pull away on March 14, and the Oscars next month as well, we talk to the workers in Tinseltown who have had to find other ways to make money. David Beenen, former banquet server Working at the Beverly Hilton hotel since 2001, Mr Beenen, 50, has waited for everyone from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to Kate Winslet and Judi Dench. image copyright David Beenen legend Mr Beenen says the past year has been a ‘tough pill’ The hotel typically hosts the annual Golden Globe Awards and also hosts many other Hollywood events. “I first came to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career,” he says. “I was hired on recommendation and wanted this to be my side gig until my acting career took off.” Although Mr. Beenen’s acting career never blossomed, he had a child in 2006 and the awards show became his full-time career. “I have had a front row seat to the success acting can bring, but I have never tasted it myself.” As a single father, he says he felt “confusion and panic” at the start of the pandemic, completely unsure of his future. “My first concern was to provide for my daughter. Here we are a year later and … I am still fired, like all my fellow event organizers.” Mr. Beenen is grateful for the support provided by the hotel. “My employer really stepped up and organized food drives for their laid-off employees and handed out generous gift cards. Still, he says the past year has always been “extremely difficult”. “The federal unemployment money that I bring is only half of what I earned while working. Making rent, paying my bills, and feeding my family was tough. “I’m several months behind paying rent and other bills. I went from a lucrative high-octane Hollywood career full of glitz and glamor to raising money from the unemployment and food donations to survive. It has been a tough pill to swallow as a man, very hard in its own value. ” With major in-person awards ceremonies not taking place for some time, Mr. Beenen is strongly considering a career change. “Being a waiter can be a nasty industry to grow old in. I thought about becoming a librarian to counter the stimulus overload I experienced while working 20 years of awards shows. Nonetheless, Mr Beenen remains cautiously optimistic about his future. “After a year of isolation and reflection, I am more than ready to start doing something again!” Michelle Pesce, Hollywood DJ Before the pandemic, Ms Pesce played records at parties after the awards show. image copyright Michele pesce legend Michelle Pesce says she now sees “the light at the end of the tunnel” Over the past year, she has spent more time focusing on her arts agency Nona Entertainment, which represents over 40 DJs. “Our industry has been devastated and our revenues are 80% lower than they normally would be,” says Pesce. “A lot of DJs have turned to virtual sets or made money in ways unrelated to music. People have to pay their bills and receive tips on streaming sets, that’s good, but it doesn’t. will not suffice for most unless you have 1000- more subscribers. ” She says things are improving now, with in-person DJs on the horizon again. “I finally saw a change three weeks ago. We have received more new requests than any of the previous 52 weeks. “People are starting to kiss the light at the end of the tunnel. And they’re definitely up for a good party.” Fernando Darin, former boss Fernando Darin had only served as chef at upscale Los Angeles restaurant Patina – the longtime caterer of Governors Balls dinner parties at the Emmy Awards – only a few months before the pandemic caused it to shut down. image copyright Fernando Darin legend Mr. Darin walked away from a long and successful career as a chef “I was so excited because I was putting together something really special,” he says. “A few months later, we learned that the restaurant was permanently closed and that it was difficult to accept.” No longer a conductor, Mr. Darin decided to return to his roots – creating music. When his forties started, he got very close to a friend who produces film music. “I got interested in the work he was doing. “Suddenly I did an internship with him and learned a lot of cool stuff – producing and organizing film scores.” Music has always been a part of his life – he got his first guitar at age seven – but this is the first time he’s tried to make a living from it. “It’s a really new area of ​​work for me,” he says. “But like anything I’ve ever done in my life, I go with low expectations and a lot of dedication. I’ve revamped my home studio and that’s where I spend most of my days now. “ image copyright Fernando Darin legend Fernando Darin is now working on music soundtracks Mr. Darin often wondered if he would return to preparing large-scale gala dinners, if Hollywood ever returned to “normal”. “I’ve been asked this question a million times last year. Of course, I miss being a captain in the kitchen on a Saturday night or the adrenaline rush of serving 4,000 people at the Emmys. “It was a big part of my life and I’ll never forget it, it’s like that girlfriend you had when you were a teenager.” Charles Joly, mixologist The famous cocktail maker has created and served the signature drinks at the Oscars and Emmys over the past five years. image copyright Charles Joly legend Charles Joly diversified into barware design He says his heart breaks for the hotel workers who continue to live from shift to shift, dependent on tips and most of the time without health insurance. “I am really grateful to have [had] some projects in progress at the time [the pandemic hit] so I didn’t have the mat completely removed from underneath me, ”he says. Over the past year, Mr. Joly has had time to work on Crafthouse Cocktails, a bottled beverage company he co-founded over eight years ago. “We had to make an immediate shift in focus because most of our partners were affected,” he says. “No more concerts, sporting events or flights, we had to find other ways to get our cocktails in people’s hands. “One of the side effects of the pandemic is that people have stepped up their cocktails at home. We have been able to direct our efforts to retail partners, online stores and liquor stores. “ Another key project that Mr. Joly has been involved in is the design of his own line of bar and glassware tools. He has also been able to give cocktail lessons, saying that “with people dabbling in bread baking and other hobbies in their forties, many have also learned how to make cocktails.” Melanie Walton, journalist With no celebrities to walk down red carpets that are no longer there, Ms Walton was shocked to find herself out of work. image copyright Melanie Walton (left) with singer Ledisi legend Melanie Walton (left) with singer Ledisi, now exploring a career in music “I have worked on big shows on the red carpet for over 15 years. The job security I thought I had was gone. “I thought the work awards were necessary and impactful. It was my way of contributing to the beauty and art industries, while still looking cool. I initially felt embarrassed and broken when the pandemic upset my flow. ” Over the past year or so, Ms. Walton began to appreciate the opportunity to reflect on her life choices, her priorities, and the value she placed on things that didn’t really matter. “I did a lot of prayer and reading, and I had a lot of conversations with God.” With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in communications, a bachelor’s degree in cosmetology, and a real estate broker, she says she’s always ready to try something new – and started law school last August. “However, I quickly realized that I was more intrigued by the idea of ​​being a lawyer than by the law itself.” So she returned to another career that she once had: hairdressing. Ms Walton would also like to go back to her musical roots and started a production company called MW Entertainment. “It’s an exciting time, I have so many ideas!” she says.

