Inside The Recording Academy’s Most Inclusive Grammy Awards Gift Bags





Artists like BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Post Malone, Roddy Rich, Lil Baby, among others, will receive gift bags filled with products and of goodies.

Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary, a swag veteran who hosted the Grammy Awards giveaway for 22 years, said the Recording Academy wanted this year’s offerings (available to performers and presenters) to reflect the current era. What they will get are the most inclusive and diverse gift bags to date, “representing businesses owned and operated by individuals of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, people with disabilities and beyond.” of the”. It’s a move Fary said his team have naturally turned to over the past five years as companies and brands have focused on social responsibility. While many of the goods and products inside come from brands run by BIPOC, others come from companies that have made philanthropic commitments for relevant causes. For example, inside the bag, recipients will find new Ruffles Flamin ‘Hot BBQ chips. Ruffles owner Pepsico recently pledged $ 400 million as part of a five-year plan to advance and support black communities. Fary declined to elaborate on the value of the gift bags and only said that “the real value is that we are raising and shining the spotlight on these various brands.” It looks like the value is on par with previous years and almost 100 will be distributed to VIPs. (WWD reported the price was over $ 5,000.) And speaking of delivery, to honor COVID-19 protocols and keep contact to a minimum, bags will be delivered or mailed to show attendees rather than traded in a suite, as is typical. Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah is also pictured in the bags via a Bonfire and Trevor Noah Foundation collaboration that includes a t-shirt and tote bag set. Showcasing creations by South African artists and currently for sale by the Trevor Noah Foundation on Bonfire.com, 100% of proceeds help the Trevor Noah Foundation in its mission to bring education to children in South Africa. With dozens of products included, it’s a challenge to list them all, but the highlights include: luxury tea essentials from Cup of T, a tea company founded by Taylor Lindsay-Noel, a disabled black entrepreneur who was previously a world-class gymnast as a teenager. a life-altering accident, handmade bath and body products from luxury brand Hotsy Totsy Haus, a business founded by deaf single mother Christi Leonardi; Wags Cookies Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits made by Emily Ainsworth, who fights dysautonomia and chronic pain; The “Respect Protect Love the Black Woman” scarf from HGC Apparel which celebrates the black culture of founder Marcia Smith; PETA has teamed up with Save the Duck for a high-tech, down-free vegan coat; Once upon a time Blume Change Maker Village, an anti-racist children’s book auction that supports the NAACP; and Unis brand 3D printed sneakers that feature fully recycled materials like refurbished water bottles and linens. “Giving gifts is always a beautiful thing, even in the worst of times,” says Fary. “With the coronavirus pandemic, systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement, there is so much going on in the world, it would be irresponsible of us to pack a gift bag for a global music event like the Grammys and not not recognize what’s going on in the world. From the outside to the inside, it looks like an incredibly fun gift bag, and then when you take a closer look, it’s so heartwarming. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos