ADVA wins two MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Awards | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 10, 2021 – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has jointly won two awards at the MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept (PoC) Showcase. The honors recognize innovation and leadership with emerging services and technologies involving AI, SD-WAN, service automation and more. The Judges Choice Award for Best Overall PoC was awarded to a multi-vendor solution using ADVAs NFV Ensemble Suite to deliver personalized and automatically generated live video content on optimized network slices. Leveraging AI video technology and uCPE SD-WAN hosting, the demonstration showed how service providers can meet the demand for unique immersive experiences of events such as live sports. ADVA also won the Market Game Changer Award, recognizing the greatest potential impact on the service provider market. This was showcased for its collaboration on a PoC using ADVA Ensemble software to enable multi-edge cloud services. This technology will be essential for enabling businesses to deliver low latency, high throughput applications such as smart factories and industrial IoT. Our award-winning demonstration, Revolutionizing Live Events, illustrates how cable network operators can deliver exciting new services in a whole new way. We have shown that it is now possible to offer a unique and differentiated experience of live events that puts the audience at the heart of the action. Sports or music fans could soon choose their own viewing angles and benefit from coverage that automatically zooms and real-time tracking. And for service providers, it points to a simple, cost-effective way to enable high-volume, high-margin entertainment services, said James Buchanan, Managing Director, Edge Cloud, ADVA. We have shown that using uCPE and network slicing on corporate networks can transform the way video content is produced and distributed. This cloud-based virtualized approach opens the door to new levels of flexibility and automation for video services. In addition, it highlights the potential of uCPE as an innovation platform ready to unleash a range of new applications and new business models. Featuring the ADVAs Suite NFV software package, the Revolutionary PoC of Live Events has highlighted new opportunities for service providers to meet the growing expectations of the sports and entertainment audience. Driven by compute-based AI / ML, MEF-defined network slicing, and lightweight uCPE running SD-WAN, the demonstration showed how network resources can be used to deliver automated and highly personalized video content. ADVA’s other award-winning PoC was the Orchestrated Multi-Edge Clouds demo. To achieve this, the Ensemble NFV suite has been deployed to manage and orchestrate SD-WAN, IoT, 5G and other edge cloud technologies, seamlessly enabling the distribution of intelligent manufacturing resources between on-premises cloud environments. and at the edge of the network. This demo paves the way for businesses to purchase critical applications and services flexibly and on demand. Our multi-edge MEF 3.0 PoC cloud is a key step in helping businesses improve operational efficiency while continuing to digitize and automate their processes. It shows how service providers can accelerate the adoption of multi-edge cloud services through application orchestration and connectivity on open compute platforms. Winning the Market Game Changer Award highlights the impact on businesses of being able to instantly purchase applications such as IoT, SD-WAN, and wireless network access from a single vendor managed services and deploy them automatically across multiple cloud platforms, commented Mike Heffner, vice president. , product range management, Edge Cloud, ADVA. Using our Ensemble NFV software, this PoC proves that it is now possible to relieve organizations of the responsibility and burden of integrating multi-vendor systems. This creates a major opportunity for service providers. They can provide on-demand managed edge services and connectivity across open compute platforms that can be deployed across multiple sites. And, using advanced analytics, they can select the best edge location for IoT applications to meet SLAs. More information on the revolutionary PoC of Live Events can be found here: https://adva.li/mef-poc-live-events. More details on the Orchestrated Multi-Edge Clouds demo can be viewed here: https://adva.li/mef-poc-multi-edge-clouds. About ADVA ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on the success of our customers. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and strengthens networks around the world. We continually develop revolutionary hardware and software that are at the forefront of the networking industry and create new business opportunities. It is these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital for today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, let’s build a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com. Published by: ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany www.adva.com

