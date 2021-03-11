Entertainment
Bollywood Dance with Geeta (3 week series)
Please RSVP to receive the Zoom meeting link by email.
As a new 2020 member of the U Heights Theater Alliance, Geeta, Artistic Director of Afsaana Dance Company, is delighted to welcome online Bollywood dance classes to our community! This series is intended for people over the age of 16. No previous experience required.
In a series of 3 weeks from 03/17, we will meet every Wednesday (3/17, 3/24 and 3/31) from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., learn the dance steps of the Bollywood song “Balam Pichkari”, a perfect choice to mark Holi, the Indian festival of spring and color which is celebrated in March!
Here is a youtube link to the video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WtRNGubWGA
Payment Details: Paid tickets for this series range from $ 30 ($ 10 per class) to $ 60 ($ 20 per class) in $ 5 increments. If you are interested in participating and the cost is a barrier, please write to us at [email protected] and let us know.
About Afsaana Dance Company (ADC):
Afsaana, in Urdu, means a story. ADC was established in 2011, focusing on Bollywood style storytelling! Afsaana Dance Company believes that Bollywood is a melting pot of dance styles from all over the world. The ADC style of choreography takes audiences on a journey, not only focusing on the latest and greatest songs of today, but also creating pieces that date back to the time of this music. ADC creates routines that truly interpret “Afsaana”. ADC’s vision is to transform our students into powerful dancers and performers.
If this is your first time using Zoom, check out this simple YouTube tutorial that tells you what to expect.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9isp3qPeQ0E
Ticket office: Our Pay what you can model allows our events to be accessible to the whole community! We don’t have a suggested amount, we just ask you to pay what you can.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]