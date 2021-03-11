Bollywood Dance with Geeta (3 week series)

Please RSVP to receive the Zoom meeting link by email.

As a new 2020 member of the U Heights Theater Alliance , Geeta, Artistic Director of Afsaana Dance Company, is delighted to welcome online Bollywood dance classes to our community! This series is intended for people over the age of 16. No previous experience required.

In a series of 3 weeks from 03/17, we will meet every Wednesday (3/17, 3/24 and 3/31) from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., learn the dance steps of the Bollywood song “Balam Pichkari”, a perfect choice to mark Holi, the Indian festival of spring and color which is celebrated in March!

Here is a youtube link to the video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WtRNGubWGA

Payment Details: Paid tickets for this series range from $ 30 ($ 10 per class) to $ 60 ($ 20 per class) in $ 5 increments. If you are interested in participating and the cost is a barrier, please write to us at [email protected] and let us know.

About Afsaana Dance Company (ADC ) :

Afsaana, in Urdu, means a story. ADC was established in 2011, focusing on Bollywood style storytelling! Afsaana Dance Company believes that Bollywood is a melting pot of dance styles from all over the world. The ADC style of choreography takes audiences on a journey, not only focusing on the latest and greatest songs of today, but also creating pieces that date back to the time of this music. ADC creates routines that truly interpret “Afsaana”. ADC’s vision is to transform our students into powerful dancers and performers.

If this is your first time using Zoom, check out this simple YouTube tutorial that tells you what to expect.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9isp3qPeQ0E