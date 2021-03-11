Independent label owner frustrated by death of local rappers offers solution to end trend





HOUSTON Local rapper Obie Noir was gunned down in downtown Houston early Monday morning, police said. His death follows a recent trend of Texan rappers being killed by gun violence. Derrick McKinney, CEO and founder of independent record label Loud Muzik, said he was upset to learn that Obie Noir, real name Xavier Roberson, was shot and killed by two people who police said had him. ambushed on Fannin Street, near Tuam Street. I’m tired of hearing about it. I’m tired of seeing it. I’m tired of this breaking news, said McKinney, who manages Houston legends Lil Flip and Z-Ro. It is heartbreaking. And not just from the music community, but just as a black man, seeing another downcast brother. McKinney is familiar with the grief of having been around or worked with other well-known names stricken with gun violence. Nipsey Hustle was killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March 2019. Dallas rapper MO3 was chased and shot and killed in broad daylight on a freeway. As Lil Boosie recovers after being shot during an MO3 vigil. A d Last week, another promising local Houston rapper Chucky Trill was killed in an Atlanta shootout ahead of All-Star weekend. More than just rappers, McKinney wants people to realize that they are loved ones. I don’t want to correlate rap with violence, because there is violence in every sector. Ours just happens to be aired and unfortunately it looks like it’s more celebrated, McKinney said. McKinney believes that if the often unreleased positives in rap artists’ lives were more celebrated, it could help end the violent trend. I would implore the media to shed some light on these guys while they’re here and maybe that could be the exposure they needed to take them out of certain situations, he said. A d Police continue to search for suspects involved in Obie Noir’s death. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or the Crime Control Service at 713-222-TIPS.

