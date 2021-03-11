St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated with a virtual parade, a variety of events

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Capital Region will be different this year, including those at the Irish American Heritage Museum.

We normally walk in the parade, of course, and we have a party, [a] family festival returning to the museum, said Elizabeth Stack, the museum’s executive director.

The Albanys St. Patricks Day Parade takes place virtually Saturday, with a mix of parade history, guest speakers and Irish music.

It will begin at 10 a.m. with a traditional mass at Blessed Sacrament Church. Throughout the day, there will be interviews with each of the eight organizations involved in the parade, and guest speakers will discuss their personal memories of the parade.

The Irish American Heritage Museum is participating in the virtual celebration, although it also hosts an exhibit and several events throughout March, which is Irish American Heritage Month.

The exhibition explores the history of Irish dance costumes, highlighting four generations of the Irish heritage of the Savage / Kenny family. Many women in the family have practiced Irish dancing since the 1930s. Sheila (Kenny) Savage immigrated to the United States in 1962 and her grandchildren have danced here since their childhood, with the Kathleen Lynch School and the Boland and Farrells. School too. The exhibition includes several of their costumes, the oldest dating from the 1950s.

It really is kind of a microcosm for Irish communities across the country because they were such a tight-knit, multigenerational community. Shelia Savage, the original immigrant, [was] fresh from the country, but some of the people who ran the dance school were generations separated from their own ancestry, but kept the heritage alive, Stack said.

Irish dancing has evolved over the years and has grown in popularity since Riverdance entered the scene in the 1990s, led by Irish-American dancers Jean Butler and Michael Flatley.

He’s also transcended in a way the Irish community has embraced, Stack said.

The music was very exciting and beautiful but the dancing style was much more [focused on] staging. Traditional Irish dance at home, you keep your arms outstretched by your side. You only move from the waist down. And Michael Flatley in particular had a very energetic sort of display.

Along with this development, the costumes have also changed over the years. In the 1950s, they were relatively simple, but with intricate embroidery work. Modern costumes have a much more intricate decoration, and they are often seen with sequins and rhinestone details.

Beyond the exhibit, which runs throughout the month, Friday, Irishman Don Kelly will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, via Facebook Live. On Sunday, Aindrias de Stac, an Irish actress and storyteller will perform via Zoom Sunday at 2 p.m. in a program called Stories, Songs and Shenanigans. Stac, who is the winner of Best Radio Comedy 2018, merges stories, music and myths. Tickets cost $ 10.

There is also the traditional Sweat-er Run, a 5 and 10 km which has gone virtual this year and continues until Sunday. As the pandemic has changed museum plans for St. Patrick’s Day and Irish American Heritage Month, Stack is making the most of it.

That’s the thing, you want to mark the celebration and I guess one of the good things is that the technology allows us to come together a bit and celebrate the culture. That could almost make it almost more important that people could listen to Irish dances or hear a lecture on Irish history or culture. . . we’ve got around 12 deals this month, so if you want to celebrate your culture, there are plenty of opportunities to do so, Stack said.

For more information on upcoming events at the museum, visit irish-us.org. The Albany parade can be seen on YouTube and a link will be available at albanystpatricksdayparade.com.

In Amsterdam, they celebrate the holidays with the St. Paddys Day Pub Fest Reimaged, which features seven days of promotions and giveaways and 17 local restaurants.

Organized by the Amsterdam Department of Tourism, Marketing and Leisure, it will run from Thursday to St. Patrick’s Day and will include festival giveaways as well as a chance for those who dine in or out. to win a raffle.

Participating sites include Lorenzos Southside, DomAdis Deli, Evolve Eatery, Herks Tavern, Shortys Southside Tavern, Creek Stone, Gs Famous Lemon Cookies, Fresh Basil Pizza, Russos Bar & Grill, Polish American Veterans Lodge, and more. For a full list visit the Facebook page of the City of Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing and Leisure Department.

At Schenectady, Frog Alley is hosting an in-person concert on Saturday with Scott Simpson, the Fritz’s Polka Band and the New York Players. Groups should start playing at noon.

On St. Patrick’s Day, The Linda will present a virtual concert with Get Up Jack.

The Irish American group is led by John Haggerty and Mike DeAngelis, who have performed together and with other groups in the United States and Ireland. The show will begin at 8 p.m. on March 17. Tickets cost $ 10. For more information, visit thelinda.org.

In Troy, the River Street Market will host a celebration Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring a bagpiper, corned beef and cabbage, and vendor specials. For more information, visit Riverstreetmkt.com.

