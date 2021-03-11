Indian actor opens his films, Love For Kathak

Janhvi Kapoor plays a woman who is often possessed by a spirit. Maddock Movies



Actor Janhvi Kapoor, eldest daughter of the late actor Sridevi, is expected to be seen in his first horror film, Roohi which hits theaters on March 11. Directed by newcomer Hardik Mehta, Roohi Also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

In an interview, Janhvi says she learned a lot on the film sets. I learned a lot about the film from the content. First, Roohi is my first comedy. Watching such good comedic actors like Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao was such a fun experience, and even (the director) Hardik has a quirky sense of humor. Dinesh sir (producer Dinesh Vijan) has a unique outlook, so being a part of that world has been a lot of fun. Roohi is his fifth film.

One of the interesting songs from his upcoming film made fans compare Janhvi with his mother, the late actor Sridevi. Janhvi dons two looks in the song Panghat, and one of them resembles Sridevis’s looks from his famous movie, Chaalbaaz. When asked if she saw the similarities, Janhvi said, I never saw those similarities. Now that you mention Chaalbaaz, I have never been able to look at him.

She adds: They torture her (Anju, one of the two characters Sridevi plays in the movie) so much that I never got to watch it. I’ve tried it a few times, but never fully watched it because I feel so bad for her every time I watch the movie.

Janhvi will soon be seen in Karan Johars Dostana 2. The tone of the film is a lot of fun, my character is quite progressive. She is very relaxed and fun. (Another good thing about the movie is that) I wear cool, pretty clothes. So, I am very excited about this.

On his popular Instagram page, Janhvi often fascinates fans with a glimpse into her dance practice. Speaking of her love for ballet dancing, she says, I’ve always loved dancing. I remember that during the filming of Dhadak (his first film opposite Ishaan Khatter), I did Kathak for a few months, after Dhadak I did it for a few months. I have been in and out of Kathak classes very sporadically, mainly due to my schedule, but have always found it to be very therapeutic. The energy of being in a classroom when you’re doing something as an artist, to practice, always pleases me.

She adds: In general, I’m a fan of dancing. It helps you take action too, with the timing and pace you are working on, it helps you take action, it makes you more expressive, and it teaches you how to use and control your body. I think dancing also helps me a lot in my work. I also believe that a solid foundation in classical dance helps you in all forms of dance. All forms of classical dance focus on the abhinay (acting) and this inevitably helps to gain control over your face and expressions. I haven’t reached that level yet, but the expressions we learn in ballet dance also help play. I had the pleasure of learning from Neelima Azeem. I think one of the most gifted dancers this country has ever seen. Ambitious period drama by Karan Johars, Takht, is likely to use Janhvis’ dance skills.

Having debuted with Karan Johar supported Dhadak, Janhvi has since appeared in films like Ghost stories and Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Both films were supported by Johars Dharma Prductions. After Roohi, she has Dostana 2, another Dharma Venture Productions and Good luck Jerry In progress. She is often criticized for not being able to prove her worth despite many opportunities, thanks to her lineage in the film industry.

Instead of dwelling on what people are saying about her job, Janhvi believes in being grateful for the opportunities she gets. It is difficult to look at my own journey objectively. There are always people telling me all the things I’m doing well or all the things I should be doing instead of doing what I’m doing. At some point I have to cancel the noise. I’m happy where I am, happy to do my job, in movies that I believe in, I think that in itself is a blessing. I feel like things like movies are meant to happen and I’m happy with the movies I’ve been able to make so far. I hope I can work for films that help me grow and that stimulate me.

Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, is a famous Bollywood film producer who has also supported films in many other languages. When asked if I should move on to directing or producing movies anytime soon, Janhvi says I want to focus on acting right now. But if anything, at any stage, I could go into producing, rather than directing. This is what I saw closer to home. I watched dad (Boney) produce movies.

Janhvi also reveals her contacts when she is feeling down. When I feel bad I just talk to my dad and he makes me feel better. Or my sisters (Khushi Kapoor and half-sister Anshula Kapoor) or my Muggy maasi, my cousin from my mother’s side. And, of course, there are my friends.

I totally believe in what my recent film Gunjan Saxena Kargil’s daughter said. If, as an individual, you are sincere and hardworking and are truly a good person, this is the greatest form of patriotism, she approves.