Healthcare controversy sparks mutiny, mass resignations

18 Times Up Healthcare members left the organization last week over handling allegations that co-founder and board member Esther Choo did not report complaints of sexual harassment.



A mutiny among members of the health care arm of Times Ups tarnishes the public image of the influential gender rights organization as it takes on a broader advocacy role in Hollywood, pushing for changes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Eighteen Times Up Healthcare members resigned last week amid the organizations’ handling of allegations that co-founder and board member Esther Choo failed to report sexual harassment complaints filed by a colleague from Oregon Health and Science University. These members believe the advocacy group has prioritized protecting Choo over supporting the anonymous plaintiff in the case.

The mass exodus represents more than a third of the branch, which was created to tackle issues of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in healthcare within the larger Times Up Nows organization. The controversy highlights lingering concerns that Times Up is failing to meet its goal of prioritizing victims of sexual assault and harassment when that goal conflicts with the interests of powerful members or funders.

I believed in Times Up Healthcare’s mission, which I thought was to center survivors, says Monica McLemore, co-founder of Times Up Healthcare and associate professor in the Department of Family Health Nursing at UCSF who has resigned from the organization. last week. I’m angry because we missed a perfect opportunity to model the behavior we want to see from businesses and workplaces. I don’t need more evidence to show me that some people aren’t serious about what they say.

Times Up CEO Tina Tchen responded to the controversy in a lengthy March 10 statement at Hollywood journalist, who was next to surrender to Time’s Up leaders and supporters on March 11. Dr Choo acted in a way she believed to be supportive of the survivor, including on the issue of reporting abuse, and consistent with the values ​​she displayed as one of the people who founded TIMES UP Healthcare, the statement reads in part. Providing support and guidance to those who have experienced the trauma of sexual harassment and abuse, especially in the workplace, can be difficult. There is not always a clear path to getting advice and guidance, especially when it comes to focusing the survivor’s wishes and ability to make decisions for herself at that time, I don’t agree that standing by the survivor’s side and in support of her pursuit of justice requires us to step back. of Dr. Choo and his leadership.

Days after outgoing members of the Times Up healthcare group posted stunning public statements about the organization on Twitter, members of a Times Up entertainment committee received an agreement containing a confidentiality clause. to sign before their next meeting on March 17, a movement raising eyebrows. for an organization founded in defiance of non-disclosure agreements traditionally used in sexual harassment and assault regulations. A Times Up source said the purpose of the deal is to protect the privacy of members who may share stories of abuse or harassment, not to protect the organization.

Some Hollywood-based sexual assault advocates and survivors have followed Times Ups’ treatment of the OHSU case with concern, including Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, who calls the organization’s role here disgusting and egregious. time, says McGowan THR. These are the women of Times Up helping the wrong people. They are now full authors. There are many ways to participate in [misconduct]. Theres the act and theres the consequences. They are gas and have always been a fraud.

Though established as a women’s rights group, Times Up has broadened its reach, recently taking a vocal role in the HFPA’s critique of this racially and ethical group. On March 9, Times Up called on all HFPA members to quit immediately, among other demands.

The resignations from Times Up Healthcare, which began on March 4 and continued until March 9, follow the filing on February 26 of a sexual harassment lawsuit against the former University of the Oregon Health and Science, Jason Campbell, popularly known as Doctor TikTok for videos of him dancing at his hospital that were shared widely on TikTok during the pandemic. The complaint alleges that Campbell sent the complainant suggestive messages and photos, and came up behind her and pushed his erection inside her. Neither Campbell nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment.

According to the complaint, the complainant told Choo, professor of emergency medicine at OHSU where she works with Campbell, about the harassment on March 31, 2020, and Choo failed to report it, as required by the title. IX, to Laura Stadum, OHSUs. Title IX coordinator and co-founder of Times Up Healthcare. (Choo, who also runs Equity Quotient, a for-profit consultancy on gender and race issues in medicine, had recruited Stadum to join Times Up). When the complainant provided details and screenshots, according to the complaint, Choo responded by text message, Ugh, I gave him feedback. In April, the complainant said she told Choo that Campbell also harassed and sexually assaulted an OHSU employee, but the victim was afraid to report it. Choos’ response to the complainant regarding the sexual harassment report was: It’s never worth it. Never, says the complaint.

After media reports on the trial began to circulate over the weekend of February 27 and 28, several Times Up members overheard colleagues in the health care industry wondering when the group was going to respond, and various members said. urged the management of Times Up to do so. so quickly. At the time, Times Up was focusing on its high-profile HFPA efforts around the Golden Globes on February 28.

Time’s Up is made up of several branches, including the Legal Defense Fund hosted by the National Women’s Law Center, which has supported over 200 legal cases, the Time’s Up Foundation, which is the leading 501 (c) public charity (3 ), and Time’s Up Now, a 501 (c) (4) welfare organization, which oversees Times Up Healthcare.

When the OHSU case became public and began to spark discussion in the medical community, McLemore emailed Tchen and COO Monifa Bandele suggesting the organization issue a statement of support for the complainant. in the OHSU lawsuit and to say publicly that Choo and Stadum would refrain from participating in Times Up-related activities until the dispute is resolved. During a Zoom call on March 2 with several of the co-founders of Times Up Healthcare, the executives of Times Up Now said it would amount to an admission of guilt on Choos’ part and attract more attention, according to multiple sources who were on the call. In a March 3 phone call with more than 20 Times Up Healthcare members in attendance but without Times Up Now leadership, a majority of members said they supported Choo’s temporary removal. No one hates Esther, said a member who was on the March 3 roll call. But they think she’s human, and humans make mistakes and when they make mistakes they should admit and be responsible for them.

On March 4, Times Up released a statement saying it supported the survivor in her decision to share her story, but standing up for Choo. Although Dr Esther Choo is mentioned in the complaint, it is important to clarify that she is neither a defendant nor a party to the case, the statement said. The two accused are Dr. Jason Campbell, who is alleged in the complaint to have committed the harassment and sexual assault in question, and Oregon Health and Science University, then his employer. Since Dr Choo is at most a witness to these events and may have to testify about them, it is not appropriate for Dr Choo or TIMES UP to comment further on the issues in dispute.

This statement triggered the wave of resignations. There were divided loyalties, says Pringl Miller, a surgeon and co-founder of Times Up Healthcare who is also president and founder of the advocacy group Physician Just Equity. Rather than just centering the survivor, [the statement] was also aimed at securing support for Dr. Choo.

The concerns raised by resigning members of the Times Up Healthcare group mirror those that sexual assault survivors raised last year about Times Ups role behind the scenes of HBO’s documentary Max On the Record. Oprah Winfrey, one of the founding backers of Times Ups, had initially supported the project at Apple + before dropping it, telling The New York Times and CBS This Morning that there were “inconsistencies” in the accounts. accusers. When Times Up declined to add her name to a list of organizations issuing a statement supporting the women who appear in the film, many gender activists felt the organization was choosing the interests of a powerful donor rather than those of sexual assault survivors that she was created. to serve.

Tatiana Siegel contributed to this report.