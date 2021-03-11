Batman and Ghost-Maker are OFFICIALLY Gotham’s dynamic new duo

In Batman # 106 by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez, Batman continues to protect the streets of Gotham with a new partner by his side.

With the start of DC Infinite border, all the superheroes in the DC Universe, new and old, are embarking on a new beginning. The same is true for Batman who, the last time we saw him, had lost his family’s fortune and resumed his crusade to protect Gotham in essence. Today, the city has suffered yet another tragedy in the form of a poisonous attack on Arkham Asylum, just as new threats began to unfold, in the form of the burgeoning Magistrates and Collective Unsanity program.

It’s a fresh start for Batman, where he now has to function without his usual endless arsenal of gadgets, suits, weapons, and vehicles, and it comes at a time when his enemies are taking things to the next level. But thankfully, he doesn’t have to face them alone as Gotham City officially has a dynamic new Duo: Batman and the Ghost-Maker.

The Ghost-Maker was introduced after the conclusion of the 2020s Joker War. The character was revealed to be an old friend of Bruce Wayne’s turned foe. Indeed, when Bruce was a young adult traveling the world, training to be the world’s greatest superhero, he was not alone. Another young man also learned the same skills from the same teachers, and they practiced together for a while, until they had a fight. Since then, Batman and the Ghost-Maker had an arrangement to stay out of each other’s respective cities, but the final storyline of the Batman the title brought them face to face.

The Ghost-Maker arrived in Gotham to save him like Batman never could, which ultimately led to a showdown between the two. However, to the surprise, Bruce contacted his old friend, and as a result, they ended up burying the hatchet. Instead of continuing to fight on his own, Bruce then enlisted Ghost-Maker’s help in saving Gotham – and he agreed to stay. At the time, it was unclear exactly what this meant for Gotham and what kind of partnership the two crime fighters would have. Now, Batman # 106 provides the answer: it’s basically the new Batman and Robin in town.

At the start of the issue, Batman is chasing the new group of supervillains known as the Unsanity Collective aboard his new Batmobile. The group of thieves is numerous and they make their escapade in various vehicles, including a flying drone and high-tech bicycles. In order to stop them, Batman goes after the drone, but that doesn’t mean the thieves on the bikes are in the clear. Moments later, the two are attacked by the Ghost-Maker, who rushes in to help after receiving a call from Oracle.

Thanks to his help, all the thieves of the Unsanity Collective are captured. With just this mission, the Ghost-Maker turns out to be a crucial new hero in Gotham City. Batman and Ghost-Maker now work in tandem, and the best part is, while they’re friends again, they also have a sweet rivalry fueling them, creating a fun dynamic of competition between the two.

Later, Bruc continues his investigation of the Unsanity Collective in his new Batcave – and the Ghost-Maker is also there. The two train and practice together, and the Ghost-Maker even helps Bruce understand the evidence to help deal with this new threat.

With Robin gone, Bruce found himself without a sidekick for a while. But now he has a new partner in the Ghost-Maker. The villain turned ally is more equal than a sidekick, which sets him apart from all previous Boy Wonders. Her presence in the Batcave and alongside Bruce seems familiar, but it’s also completely different. Together, the two truly form a new kind of Dynamic Duo.

