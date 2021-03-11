ESPN and NHL Announce Global 7-Year Agreement | Entertainment

Connect with us

When Jimmy Pitaro became president of ESPN three years ago, one of the first long-term goals he gave his staff was to try to regain the rights of the National Hockey League when they are. become available again.

On Wednesday, Pitaro was able to check this one off his list. The NHL and ESPN are reunited after announcing a seven-year deal that also includes extended broadcast rights.

It is a time of transformation in the media, especially sports media. This puts us at the forefront of content distribution with a great linear set as well as a forward-looking strategy, emphasizing the impact of streaming, said NHL Commissioner Gary. Bettman. It is a victory, a victory, a victory. A victory for ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, a victory for the NHL and, above all, a victory for the fans.

ESPN has a long history with the league, dating back to the network’s launch, but hasn’t aired games since 2004. Bettman said talks with ESPN have started to intensify in the past two months.

Under the new deal, the Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC for four of the seven years, starting next season. It also includes the All-Star Game and 25 regular season games, with the likely split being 15 on ESPN and 10 on ABC. The ABC games would likely air on Saturdays starting with the All-Star game, with the best ESPN game being Thursday.

During the playoffs, ESPN and ABC will also have the first pick of the conference final series to host as well as half of the first and second round matches.

The NHL has a young population and one of our top priorities is audience expansion, Pitaro said. As we seek to attract the younger generation, we believe that NHL content and live games will help us significantly.

The most important part of the deal is the streaming component. ESPN will produce 75 domestic games per season which will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN + and Hulu. The NHL.TV package – which contains over 1,000 non-market games – will upgrade to ESPN + and become part of the base package.

Disney Streaming Services managed the NHL’s off-market website, app and package after taking over BAMTech. The company was formed by MLB Advanced Media before being split by MLB into a separate company and Disney acquired a controlling stake. That’s why at least one non-market baseball and hockey game is available on ESPN + during the regular season. ESPN + also has a nightly hockey show.

Pitaro said on a conference call that Hulu has more than 39 million subscribers. Walt Disney Company reported in its fourth quarter results that ESPN + had 12.1 million subscribers as of January 2. Disney owns two-thirds of Hulu and offers packages that include Hulu, ESPN +, and Disney +.

The NHL has not released figures for NHL.TV the subscribers. Pitaro also didn’t say whether he expected ESPN +’s subscription fees to increase by $ 5.99 per month or $ 59.99 per year. This is still significant savings from the $ 24.99 per month and $ 144.99 per year for NHL.TV.

Bettman said the deal gives the NHL the best of both worlds, a strong linear package and a forward-thinking digital strategy.

This agreement reflects the reality of what the media worlds look like today. Everyone knows that cord-cutting and streaming platforms are growing dramatically. It’s an opportunity for our younger fans to give them what they want about where they go for content, Bettman said.

Pitaro said the next step is to assess advertisers, analysts and studio talent. Steve Levy, who had a good first season with Monday Night Football, and John Buccigross have some connections to when ESPN did hockey and Barry Melrose still does analysis. Social media is also calling for the return of Gary Thorne, who was the network’s primary play-by-play voice from 1992 to 2004.

NBC is in the final season of a 10-year NHL contract worth $ 2 billion, including $ 250 million this season. Disney will pay just over $ 2.8 billion over the next seven seasons (an average of $ 410 million per year). While the numbers show the annual average to be more than double, a quarter of that is for digital rights that Disney currently manages.

NBC has been broadcasting games since 2005 and is still a bidder for the other part of the deal, which includes three Stanley Cup finals.

Fox Sports and CBS are also likely to make offers. Fox had the rights to the NHL from 1995 to 1999. The position of the three networks may become clearer after the finalization of the NFL television rights.

Bettman said talks about the second package are expected to accelerate over the next two weeks now that ESPN is over.

NBC is under consideration (for the second package). They have been good partners. And as we move forward, we’re going to continue our dialogue with them, and see if we can put it all together and continue what has been a very productive relationship for both of us, Bettman said.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



