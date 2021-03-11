NoSmokingDay2021: Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood actors who managed to break their habit

The use of tobacco has been around since time immortal, as has the act of smoking. However, smoking is a quick trip to central cancer for many, and this habit guarantees one too many trips to the doctor. It doesn’t take a genius to know that smoking is a bad habit and kicking the butt is essential. Despite the obvious health risks, India is home to around 12% of the world’s smoking population, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). And this number is only increasing despite the very obvious health implications.

I once asked a colleague why he smoked and he said, “Because I’m stressed”. I’m not a doctor, but it’s a known fact that nicotine reaches the brain within 10 seconds of blowing a cigarette, which improves a person’s mood and reduces stress. However, smoking is a very slow death and this initial high is followed by terrible lows, forcing the smoker to look for another cigarette, ensuring that this vicious cycle is continued.

A lot of people smoke to fit in, to look cool, to be one with the crowd and sometimes they emulate their favorite actors. For a long time, Bollywood has depicted smoking characters. The WHO has analyzed that 72% of Bollywood films have smoking scenes. In the ’70s and’ 80s, Bollywood villains were associated with smoking, however, modern cinema has changed that. In the 90s, we saw many heroes lighting cigarettes at will, looking cool and suave, portraying smoking as a habit to be had. But, in 2005, the Department of Health and Welfare intervened and banned actors and actresses from smoking on screen. And, if a scene contained a scene of smoking, it always had a warning that smoking is bad for your health. It was a step in the right direction and while the world still has a long way to go to eliminate the cigar habit entirely, a start is essential.

Today is No Tobacco Day, a day dedicated to educating the world about the serious health complications that result from smoking. And although smokers know the seriousness of smoking, it is not as easy to break the habit as it is to take that first puff. As Aristotle said, “Quitting smoking is more of a marathon than a sprint. It is not a one-off attempt but a longer effort.”

And that’s true; there are a lucky few who give up the habit on their first try, and then there are many more who relapse and try to quit the habit again. While Bollywood has corrected its portrayal of cigarettes on screen, there are a few actors who have quit smoking for good.

On #NoSmokingDay, AskMen India introduces you to four actors who got the better of those horrible cigarettes:

Hrithik Roshan

Considering how unique Hrithik Roshan is when it comes to health, it was surprising that the actor smoked. He tried to break this habit many times, but each time he relapsed. He admitted to trying to quit smoking five times and it didn’t matter what he did – nicotine patches etc. – nothing really got stuck. But Hrithik was determined to overcome and spent his time researching ways that would help him give up those cigarettes. His research led him to Alan Carr’s book – Easy way to quit smoking. After Hrithik finished the book, he never touched another cigarette again.

In fact, while promoting his film Mohenjo Daro Many moons ago, Hrithik told IANS, “I firmly believe in the fact that (cigarettes) are the worst poorly manufactured and sold in this world. It shouldn’t exist. Regarding anti-smoking warnings , I don’t know if it’s the right way.

Well said, Hrithik. Well said.

Salman khan

Bhai, the residential area of ​​Bollywood, Salman Khan was a smoker and a drinker at the time. He’s another actor who focuses more on the biceps and less on internal health as he spent much of the 90s and early 2000s smoking and drinking. However, a few health complications later, Bhai realized that his biceps did not define health in any way and he chose to quit smoking and drinking and focus on better health rather than swelling. .

AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan has long been the chocolate maker of Bollywood, but behind that cute smile and incredible performance, there was one vice that Khan struggled to beat: smoking. Numerous reports suggest that the actor smokes 40 cigarettes a day! However, January 1, 2011 was a turning point in Khan’s life. It was the day he told himself he had to stop and he did.

Of course, this shutdown was preceded by constant advice from his children Ira and Junaid, who begged him to stop. Aamir admits that his children’s and wife’s appeals have a lot to do with his resignation and today he is grateful that his family continued to persuade him to quit until he did.

Saif Ali Khan

In 2006, a health scare prompted Saif Ali Khan to quit smoking. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering from chest pain. The pain was the result of a small clot in her heart caused by smoking. It was enough to help Saif realize that his health was more important than his vice and he gave up his habit for good.

Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood royalty Ranbir Kapoor started smoking as a teenager. And although he has acknowledged time and again that smoking is a terrible habit, he has found it difficult to give up. All that changed in 2012 on the sets of the ANurag Basu film Barfi. In order to win a friendly bet with the filmmaker, Ranbir didn’t smoke on set at all. And while Ranbir sometimes turns on, the actor tries and stays away from his habit for as long as he can. Ranbit admitted that by the time he quit smoking, life improved a lot. In addition to being healthier, Ranbir claimed he was a better person.

We understand that it’s hard to break this habit, but these Bollywood actors are proving that if you truly care about your health, it can be difficult, not impossible. And, every time you land, get up and stop again. Because in the battle of smoking against your health, we hope you will enjoy your health.