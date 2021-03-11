Podcast ‘Awards Chatter’ Gary Oldman (‘Mank’)





One of the great chameleonic actors of his generation reflects on his British working-class roots, the personal things that shaped his professional journey (from alcoholism to single fatherhood) and the challenges and rewards of playing people who have truly lived , from Sid Vicious to Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Gary Oldman, the star ofDavid Finchernew movieMank and the guest of this episode ofChatter Rewards, has been one of the most revered actors and chameleon of the big screen for 35 years. The British Film Institute called him “arguably the best British actor of his generation”, Vanity Fair described him as “the most brilliant actor of his generation”, and he has been called “the greatest film actor of his generation” by Alec baldwin, “candidate for the title of the greatest living actor” by Colin firth and “the reason I am acting” by Christian Bale. * * *

Former guests understand Steven spielberg, Oprah winfrey, Lorne michaels, Barbra streisand, George clooney, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Jennifer lawrence, Eddie murphy, Gal gadot, Warren beatty, Angelina Jolie, Snoop dogg, Jessica chastain, Stephen colbert, Reese witherspoon, Aaron Sorkin, Margot Robbie, Ryan reynolds, Nicole kidman, Denzel Washington, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Matthew McConaughey, Kate winslet, Jimmy kimmel, Natalie Portman, Chadwick boseman, Jennifer lopez, Elton john, Judi Dench, Quincy Jones, Jane fonda, Tom hanks, Amy schumer, Justin timberlake, Elisabeth moss, RuPaul, Rachel Brosnahan, Jimmy fallon, Kris jenner, Michael moore, Emilia clarke, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen mirren, Tyler perry, Sally Field, Spike lee, Lady Gaga, JJ Abrams, Emma Stone, Al Pacino, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly parton, Will smith, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Carol burnett, Norman Lear, Keira knightley, David Letterman, Sophia loren, Hugh jackman, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Evans, Carey mulligan, Seth MacFarlane, Amy adams, Ben affleck, Julia robert, Jake gyllenhaal, Glenn Close, Will ferrell, Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, Greta Gerwig, Conan O’Brien, Jodie Foster and Kevin Hart. * * * Oldman, born into a working-class London family, started out in British theater but made a name for himself on British television and in British art houses like Mike Leighof In the meantime in 1983, Alex coxof Sid and Nancy in 1986 and Stephen frears‘ Prick your ears in 1987. Considered, with Daniel Day-Lewis and Tim roth, a central member of a group of promising young British actors dubbed ‘The Brit Pack’, he eventually moved to Hollywood in 1990. There he demonstrated incredible scope in everything from Oliver stoneof JFK from 1991 to Francis Ford Coppolaof Dracula in 1992, and starred in memorable villain films like Tony Scottof True romance in 1993, Luc Bessonof The professional in 1994 and The fifth Element in 1997 and Wolfgang petersenAir Force One in 1997. He then entered a period of less frequent work, primarily in supporting roles for the Harry Potter and Batman film franchises, which introduced him to a new generation of moviegoers to reemerge, over the past decade, in doing one of the best jobs of his career. He was nominated for Oscars and BAFTAs for Thomas alfredson2011 movie Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy; he won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a SAG, a Critics Choice and a BAFTA award for Joe wright2017 movie Darkest hour, in which he played Winston Churchill; and he is currently nominated for the Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards with Oscar and BAFTA nominations likely to follow for his portrayal of the screenwriter and his wit Herman J. Mankiewicz in Mank. During our conversation, the 62-year-old and I discussed how the theater came into his life in the first place; the things that unfolded out of the public eye and shaped his professional path, from a battle with alcoholism to being classified as a bad guy to becoming a single dad; the challenges and rewards of playing people who have really lived, Sid vicious at Joe orton at Lee Harvey Oswald to Churchill and Mankiewicz; and much more.







