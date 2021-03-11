Connect with us

Entertainment

Maha Shivratri 2021 | These Four Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Lord Shiva Must Be On Your Playlist Today

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


bredcrumb bredcrumb

Features

oi-Swikriti Srivastava

|

Today (March 11, 2021), as the nation celebrates Maha Shivratri, we bring you four Bollywood songs that must be on your playlist today. Conversely, Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated every year in honor of Lord Shiva. The word “Shivratri” which means Lord Shiva and night, refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. Today, many devotees will be seen lining up outside the temples of Shiv to offer their prayers. While some are quick to observe, others celebrate the auspicious day by chanting Shiva’s name or dancing to his bhajans.

Having said that, here is a list of four Bollywood songs that are dedicated to Lord Shiva and have become a huge hit among listeners.

maha-shivratri-2021-these-four-bollywood-songs-dedicated-to-lord-shiva-must-be-on-your-playlist

Kaun Hai Voh

No matter how many times you’ve watched Prabhas-starrer Baahubali, every time this song is played it takes us to a different world. Interestingly, in the film as well, the character of Prabhas ‘Baahubali’ is considered to be a great devotee of Lord Shiva.

Bolo Har Har

Rapper Badshah won everyone’s hearts by hitting ‘Bolo Har Har’ for Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. The track is quite upbeat and talks about the different names of Lord Shiva.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

As the saying goes, “the old is gold”. That evergreen song by Rajesh Khanna-star Aap ki kasam is a song that will get everyone grooving without wasting a minute.

BamBholle

The list would be incomplete without the mention of Akshay Kumar’s song ‘BamBholle’ Laxmii. Crooked by Viruss, the song has over one hundred million views on YouTube. We still remember that when the song was released on YouTube, it took the internet by storm.

Do you want to add another song to the list? Click on the comments section below.

READ ALSO: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s Spy Thriller Releases In Theaters May 28, 2021

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Vs jersey: Akshay Kumar’s historic film to lock the horns with Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: