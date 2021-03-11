Maha Shivratri 2021 | These Four Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Lord Shiva Must Be On Your Playlist Today

Today (March 11, 2021), as the nation celebrates Maha Shivratri, we bring you four Bollywood songs that must be on your playlist today. Conversely, Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated every year in honor of Lord Shiva. The word “Shivratri” which means Lord Shiva and night, refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. Today, many devotees will be seen lining up outside the temples of Shiv to offer their prayers. While some are quick to observe, others celebrate the auspicious day by chanting Shiva’s name or dancing to his bhajans.

Having said that, here is a list of four Bollywood songs that are dedicated to Lord Shiva and have become a huge hit among listeners.

Kaun Hai Voh

No matter how many times you’ve watched Prabhas-starrer Baahubali, every time this song is played it takes us to a different world. Interestingly, in the film as well, the character of Prabhas ‘Baahubali’ is considered to be a great devotee of Lord Shiva.

Bolo Har Har

Rapper Badshah won everyone’s hearts by hitting ‘Bolo Har Har’ for Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. The track is quite upbeat and talks about the different names of Lord Shiva.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

As the saying goes, “the old is gold”. That evergreen song by Rajesh Khanna-star Aap ki kasam is a song that will get everyone grooving without wasting a minute.

BamBholle

The list would be incomplete without the mention of Akshay Kumar’s song ‘BamBholle’ Laxmii. Crooked by Viruss, the song has over one hundred million views on YouTube. We still remember that when the song was released on YouTube, it took the internet by storm.

