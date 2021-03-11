Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap Season 11 Episode 4

Are we still in Lake George? Are we still talking about that fight between Jackie and Teresa? Mamma mia, Pappa pia, buy two and the third is free-one. (RIP, Screech.) God, I feel like the bottom of your Spanx because I’m sweaty and trapped and I just want you to go somewhere else so I can finally break free.

There is nothing more interesting to say at the lakeside other than the fact that Teresa seems to want to carry only yellow tennis balls. To sit by the lake, she dons a one-piece swimsuit in this shade that has laces on her breasts and along the sides, as if she’s about to lie down on an exotic car in a video. from Whitesnake. It’s a fantasy that fascinates me a lot. Problem is, she has this blanket tied around her waist that makes it look like they’ve encountered a mummy in the pantry and they both rolled up in Chef Boyardee’s outdated boxes. It’s just a bunch of scraps of fabric that make it look like she tried to stretch an Amish placemat into an entire garment.

When they’re by the lake, they talk a little about the boys, and Teresa shares a pic of her pool guy Tony, and, well, he can prime my filter anytime, baby. He has just gray hair, blue eyes and sweaty pecs. How is a middle aged man who stacks up? He’s five years old on me, and I look like the kid of illegal gay love Michelin Man and Blutos. Teresa doesn’t want to hit him, however, because he’s a friend. She already seems to want to dive into another relationship when she’s only dated her ex, Joe, and another guy. Teresa looks like this in a Hi-Liter sponsored swimsuit, and she doesn’t go out and MILF all over the New Jersey townships? Such a waste. She won’t even flirt with the sexy 27-year-old neighbor who is clearly in at least one of these ladies.

The only woman he couldn’t be in is Lexi, a woman with the accent of a Dunkin Donuts drive-thru. Is Lexi a friend this season, or is she just the hired helper? She goes out and has breakfast for everyone, she helps all the women get on their floats, she takes photos of Melissas for her social events as she proudly wears a #InstagramHusband trucker hat. Did Margaret just convince Bravo to give her assistant a paycheck? If she did, it was the best coup I have ever seen.

The ladies sit down for dinner and Teresa brings up Jackie again, though she keeps telling women she doesn’t want to talk about it. As Jennifer says, it’s like taking Teresa a long time to process things, so she keeps finding new things that can be turned upside down. But I don’t want to talk about what was said at dinner, which was boring and repetitive. I prefer to talk about their dinner. The chef starts them off with ciabatta bread. Did you know that ciabatta was only invented in the 80s and didn’t come to the United States until 1987? I was in third year. How am I older than a type of bread? My mind is more blown away than Tony would be if I were his lifelong friend instead of Teresa.

While they are having dinner, Margaret gives us an advertisement for her upcoming book and tells a story about working in the fashion industry in the ’80s when she was in her early twenties. She went shopping in the store with her boss (i.e., stealing merchandise), then he pushed her to sleep with him, and she did. Jennifers reaction in the confessional: I would never say that out loud, but I would put it in a book nonetheless. Certain things that you take to the grave. Yeah, it is exactly the problem. That’s why Margaret writes it in her book, so that girls and daughters alike know this is all going on and make sure they have different choices in their careers. We have to talk about it, recognize that it is horrible and discourage it if we want this to change.

Speaking of Jennifer, she makes up a chance to tell Melissa about the things realtor Michelle said about Joe Gorga at Evans’ party. It was also at this party that the rumors about Evan started. Which restaurant exactly did they pitch a tent in in the back parking lot? The Making Shit Up Caf?

In a master class on how Teresa could have handled this Evan rumor, Jennifer sits Melissa down and tells her that Michelles’ husband said Joe Gorga owed her husband tens of thousands of dollars for his work on Joes Growing With Gorga offshoot of Trump University. Jennifer didn’t spread it and repeat it as a fact; she just told him the rumor and its real and real source. This lady knows it. Melissa asks for details and brings them to Teresa to say: Why is your friend talking about your brother’s shit? Response from Teresas: Well, she didn’t tell me. Oh, as long as nobody gives him the rumor, then are you okay? God I hate this woman with all the burn from a gay urology clinic the morning after a circuit party.

Melissa calls her husband, and the story he tells is that Michelles’ husband sent her an invoice for his services, Joe paid it and then when this guy saw the success of the seminar he tried to squeeze it for more money. Okay, that makes sense. I imagine. I mean, I don’t know. My whole motivational talk is telling myself that if I get up in the morning I can watch at least two hours of Bravo lying on the couch before I have to do anything, so what do I know?

When everyone returns from Lake George, Teresa has a meeting with Michelle, who walks by her onyx mansion to take pictures of the house so they can list it. Michelle walks in dressed in a Fox News co-host cosplay: tight blazer, tighter hair, and empty eyes. Teresa brings her back and tells her that she won’t feel comfortable listing the house with her until she fixes the problem with Joe. If I was Michelle, I would have turned my Tucker Carlson approved heels, given a circle with my index finger up, said, okay, wrap it up! and dragged the stagers, photographers, measurers, and various and assorted attractive and overwhelmed real estate agents wherever they came from.

But Michelle agrees with Teresa, so we have to see how it goes. The scene of Teresa and Michelle walking around her house is actually quite moving. As Michelle talks about the house in the mercenary terms of a sales agent, anything that makes the rooms sparkle and gets the best light for potential buyers, we see black and white memories of everything there. was happening. We see the girls doing pirouettes in the hall, Gia going down the stairs for her prom, Nono boiling a squid, the police showing up with warrants. No, wait, they skipped that.

There is something permanent about this house. In the first season, Tre had just moved in and paid $ 120,000 in cash to furnish the never-fully-filled home. We have seen every nook and cranny. It’s like going back to a friends mom’s house where everything is exactly where it was when you were smoking pot in their garage in high school. Nothing changes, the same decor, the same snacks in the fridge, the same broken toilet with the handle that must be shaken. But people change, we change, the environment, like the polar caps, melts slowly, slowly, until the day when it will drown there and it will have to be sold. Just remember, though, that this little subdivision of memory is something the editors played on us. Teresa was probably walking around wondering, Is my phone charged enough for three more selfies this afternoon?

This episode has just enough juice for one last party. Jackie says she wants a cover of Evans’ birthday party where he can have fun because now his memories of his real party are marred by the rumors of Teresas. She wants to bring together all who are close to us so that he can celebrate again. Um, everyone who is close to you is just the actors of the show. Okay. I get it. And it’s not a party, it’s just dinner at a beer garden which also marked Cornhole on the Astroturfed back patio. Okay. Sure. We know Jackie hates giving BJs and planning parties, but it’s anemic even by her standards.

As everyone arrives as a couple, Dolores shows up with Frank instead of her boyfriend, David. As they get ready, Frank says he has to be like a gay to her, someone she can hang out with, have fun with, and not have to sleep with them when they get home. She calls it her G-usband. Okay, which of you homosexuals told Dolores that was one thing? Why did you give him a bad turn? Did you also tell him that a pinch of poppers would make his martinis stronger? Are you just clowning this woman? No gay has ever said G-usband. I called Mr. Kenworthy my gus-band, and I said husbands ironically. But G-usband? I prefer to spend another three weeks in Lake George.

While Jackie says this party is about trying to forget what Teresa said about Evan at her party, Jackie keeps talking about it. She tells Joe Gorga how destructive she thinks it is. She tells the group of women that the next time she sees Teresa, she won’t recognize her. (Yeah, let’s see how it goes.) When the guys sit down to eat with Frank, who’s coming in late, she says, tell Frank that’s not true, and the guys are already over. They house chicken wings, talk about their favorite protein powder, and make homoerotic jokes about all the cornholing they just did. They don’t know it’s a fundraiser for Project Manzo and the anti-Teresa Giudice super-PAC. (Where can I donate?)

Then Jackie had to get up and toast in front of the group. Uh, at a dinner for nine? No Madam. Nothing else needs to be said. Stop soaking yourself in it like a cigarette butt left in a red Solo mug of half-drunk beer. Yes, what Teresa did was destructive. Yes, as Evan said, that bell can never be triggered. But for her sanity and ours, for the life of the show, for a sense of closure so that it doesn’t become LucyLucyAppleGiaDoesCokeInTheBathroom, it’s time to put our differences aside or at least most of all hang on to the face, like the masks. that the waiters wore to the restaurant.