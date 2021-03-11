Attendance at High School Outdoor Events May Increase April 1 | Sports









TIM PEARRELL Richmond Times-Dispatch

Gov. Ralph Northam reiterated on Tuesday that if COVID-19 trends continue to improve, the spectator limit at high school outdoor sporting events could increase on April 1. High school sports fall under the Recreational Sports Guidelines, which currently have a limit of 250 spectators (or the lesser of 30% of a venue’s occupancy load) for outdoor venues. Interior rooms are limited to 25 people. The limits for other places of outdoor entertainment and fun, including college and professional sports, were increased to 1,000 people (or the lesser of 30% of the lowest occupancy load) on the 1st March. The Hanover school board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday evening asking the governor to reconsider his position. An increase in ticket sales would help schools meet athletic expenses, although most of the Virginia High School League regular football season is over on April 1. The league has delayed the start of football and other fall sports until February due to the pandemic. The shortened six-game football regular season ends for most teams in the region on April 1-2. The region’s playoffs can start on April 7 and end on April 17. The state semifinals will be on April 24 and the championship games on May 1. If the trends continue to be favorable, make many more changes that will begin April 1, Northam said. I would say more to come in this regard. [email protected] (804) 649-6965 Twitter: @timpearrelltd Get local news delivered to your inbox!

