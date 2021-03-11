Local hip-hop animators and creatives are ready to put Schenectady on the map

Hip-hop and New York are synonymous with each other.

The genre was born in a Bronx apartment building in the early ’70s, worn for years by New York greats Nas, Jay-Z and the Notorious BIG, and has found a new edge among newcomers like Fivio Foreign and the the late Pop Smoke.

But lately, it’s not just the city that never sleeps that has caught the attention of New York City hip-hop heads.

Out west, Buffalos’ brightest animators have won a well-deserved love in the upstate. Griselda Records, the Buffalo-based collective founded by Westside Gunn, has managed over the years to add a new layer of production and boom-bap flair to what’s happening outside of Manhattan or Brooklyn. Syracuse, too, is seeing a little more buzz surrounding its rap scene.

But those in the Schenectadys hip-hop scene don’t mind being overshadowed by their neighbors. If anything, it just ignited a spark.

There’s a lot of different things going on all over the state, but I think it’s our time now, said Schenectady rhymer Lamech Stratford, otherwise known by his nickname Super Starr Gutta. There are artists who are really trying to play heavy production, really just hard and dropping music videos. It’s the capital region, it’s a different state of mind. Just as New York is its own mentality, this region is its own thing. Buffalo is another thing. Its bound to happen, there is no way out.

Gutta is just one of countless artists who put their truth on wax and chart their rise, all while seeking to put the city on the map in the process. Inspiration for Schenectadys animators and hip-hop creatives comes in many forms of life experiences, looking for legends like Big Pun and Master P, and sometimes even family connections, but one thing connects them. all: they want to make Schenectady proud.

Gutta, for her part, has been rapping for over a decade and first touched the mic around the age of 17. A student of Jay-Z and Jadakiss, he grew up in Brooklyn and moved to 518 in 2008. Throughout his four mixtapes and his two upcoming projects, including a studio album, he draws on his lived experiences to make send a message of love.

I am inspired by real life, everything that is going on, said Gutta. You listen to the music, everything that happens in the world is a piece of music. If we start seeing aliens tomorrow, guess what? I will probably have aliens in my video. Maybe a spaceship or something.

Spaceships or not, Guttas’ videos have garnered several thousand views to date. One of his recent COLD SUMMER music videos, filmed by Breaz Filmz, features Gutta standing alone in the street with a microphone and a mask as he discusses the sense of uncertainty many have felt throughout the pandemic. I woke up in America and this shit was on lockdown / I was like, what are we gonna do now?

My music is about real life and you have to put more love into the situations. If you hear the song, and I could sound really aggressive, that all means I’m going to show people how much I have to protect this positive energy and my love and all that is good, Gutta said. I want listeners to get the positive information. Whether I grew up or not, I was always in the same type of struggle. The pandemic has shown us that. This is the first time in the history of the poor and the rich that everyone is on the same level.

Breaz, the 30-year-old filmographer and creator behind many Guttas music videos, knows how crucial it is to get his collaborators’ messages across the world. Making his debut as a master of ceremonies in the Capital Region, Breaz, real name Darius Pearson, realized after a few years of grinding that it was more about raising other stories. Not only would this result in greater reach, but it was also a promised gig unlike the guest worm sale.

Pretty much his Peoples Journal, Breaz said. People can come from trauma. Sometimes I let people speak because according to the statistics people in my background can have problems in a world that sometimes isn’t the best on their playing field, you know. So if I can create a space where people can tell their story, paint it on wax, and give them hope the next day to be positive and keep writing music, they stay on the streets. Its very important. We read the news like, Oh he was just at the studio I didn’t know he was going to this or Oh my god they killed him. We were just trying to give him hope to do this and stay off the streets and stop being a knucklehead. So it’s like, sometimes I feel like that’s all for a person to tell their story.

Over the past five years since taking it seriously, Breaz has shot hundreds of videos for creatives in the Capital Region and beyond. Some of his associates have lost their friends to gun violence, have faced life-changing diagnoses or have fallen into other difficult times, so he sees his position as crucial in pushing talent to Schenectady and propel their journeys.

I feel like there is light spreading in this area of ​​the upstate, said Breaz. There are artists who make their names, do numbers on YouTube, put themselves around certain celebrities. We live in upstate New York, a three hour drive from the city, you can be somewhere else. I am a moving person. I lived in California, lived in Florida. So it’s a little different for me to judge it, but I personally feel when it comes to artists it can be so hard to be heard.

At 26, Schenectady host Jordan Callahan, nicknamed Touchmoney Cease, is starting to make himself heard much more than usual.

His clips have garnered tens of thousands of views on YouTube, with collaborations including with the late Bronx rapper Fred The Godson and Bay Area legend Lil B. A recent collaboration with host Telly Zelly, titled Surgery , has collected over 20,000 views on YouTube. But for Callahan, releasing so much material means bringing up more of the topics that are important to him outside of the bragging bars.

When you listen to my music, there are different sides of the spectrum, Cease said. I have the party side, I have the pain side, I have the loverboy side, I have the flashy side. So I try to remove all pins from the spectrum.

Cease started spitting in 2006, thanks to his father, who had studio contact early on.

I remember my pops brought me to the studio, Cease said. And he was basically forcing me to rap. Like, Oh you don’t wanna be good at school, see if you can. So I tried it. I really liked it.

Since that day, hip-hop has been Ceases’ main mission. When he looks at Upstate, he doesn’t see many of Schenectady yet. For him, it’s just extra motivation.

I feel like when you think of Schenectady, you should think of Touch Money Cease. I’m the one holding it back.If I ever made it big I will definitely always come back and not for any of my peers because they really didn’t kiss me on the way up. But I would come back for this guy walking the halls of Schenectady High School and was like, Dang, I went to the same school as Touchmoney Cease? I come back for him. And help him with his music or whatever area he wanted to do. Because I know what it’s like to be from here and no one believes in you.

Other animators, however, felt they couldn’t find that spark when they were in town.

Now Arizona-based artist Hollyhood Shumpo has found success with singles featuring Sheff G and a handful of music videos topping 10,000 views such as No Problems. His main source of inspiration, he said, came and still comes from his late brother.

I find inspiration in my deceased little brother, said Shumpo. He really liked my music and really listened to it. Hed takes it so hard. I still think about the moment he was supporting him and hitting him. He used to have people in Arizona listening to him. I always go hard for him.

Staying in Schenectady, however, was not an option for Shumpo. While he believed in a handful of local rappers, he felt like he found more success elsewhere, and with a few shows on the books and the streams building up, he said he found that.

Location is very important, Shumpo said. Otherwise, there is nothing you can do.

But whether they succeed in the city that raised them or leave for more visibility and new experiences, Schenectadys’ best animators and hip-hop creatives bring their own stories and others through life with art. And they have big plans.

I want to make history, Cease said. I want to reach different people around the world through my music. And I really want to make a stamp in the game and bring something new to the table that generations could truly admire. And years from now, my legacy will continue.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: -The Daily Gazette, Entertainment