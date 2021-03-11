Thursday, March 11, 2021 horoscope

Lunar alert

After 9 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions on shopping or major decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Walk carefully because the moon is at odds with your Mars rule, making you irritable with others. You will be quick to anger. You might imagine that you are being attacked or offended; however, these may just be excuses for you to take action. Stay cool.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Difficulties with a friend (possibly a woman) may arise. Or could this person be part of a group to which you belong? Either way, it’s not in your best interest to disagree with someone, as it won’t promote your goals and goals. Be patient with yourself and others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Fiery Mars is in your sign at odds with the moon at the top of your map. This means that you might find it difficult to deal with parents, bosses, authority figures, and the police. You will be quick to get angry or offended. Obviously, this will not help your situation. Cool your jets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid controversial topics like politics, religion, and race issues, as these discussions could quickly lead to arguments. It’s not just you; others are also irritable! (People are almost looking for a reason to fight today.) Why even go?

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Disputes over shared ownership, money, or even different values ​​can arise because people are quick to judge; and frankly, a lot of people are looking for a fight. You need it like a fish needs a bicycle. Therefore, avoid these situations to protect your own peace of mind.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Be as adept as possible today when dealing with partners, spouses, and close friends, because if you are not careful, before you know it, you will be in the heat of an argument. This should not happen if you are patient, for patience is the antidote to anger.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

While you are a great debater, you also love people and someone who can see all sides of a situation. Use these qualities today to avoid arguments at work or with health issues or something to do with a pet.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Parents will need to be patient with their children, as this is the classic day of hissy fits and meltdowns not only with your children but with you as well! This is because the moon is at odds with Mars today, which makes people bored and intolerant. Be gentle and kind.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Family conflicts are likely today, especially in the afternoon and with a female family member. Because a family conflict does not (hardly!) Improve your life, do what you can to avoid these arguments. Don’t sting the dragon. Stay freezing.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your challenge today is not to lose your cool when dealing with your neighbors, your daily contacts, your siblings and your loved ones. (Oh yes, you’ll be tempted!) You know anger does nothing but make everyone miserable. Patience is your best ally.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Disputes over money, property or financial matters can arise today. (Maybe related to kids or sporting events.) Either way, be diplomatic and tactful and handle this situation without anger so that everyone (including you) has a happier day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today the sun, moon, Venus, and Neptune are in your sign. You will be more emotional than usual. Meanwhile, fiery Mars is at odds with the moon, which will make you irritable and angry. You can be defensive because you see things as a threat. Stay cool.

If your birthday is today

Actor Terrence Howard (1969) shares your birthday. You have a strong charismatic appeal. You are courageous, risk-taking and inspiring. You are also very individualistic. Because you are entering a new cycle, it means it’s time to set goals to figure out what you want for yourself in the next few years. Be confident and physically energetic for what you want. Do it!