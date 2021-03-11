Bollywood stars send greetings to fans – the New Indian Express





By YEARS NEW DELHI: To celebrate the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, several Bollywood celebrities took their social media handles on Thursday and wished their fans an auspicious day. Ajay Devgn shared a photo of himself from his movie ‘Shivaay’ and captioned the post with a few lines from a song from the movie. He wrote “Na aadi na ant hai uska. Vo sabka, na inka unka. Vahi Shoonya hai, Vahi Ika hai. Jiske bheetar basa Shivaayah.” Bollywood ‘queen’ Kangana Ranaut tweeted a photo of her offering water to a Shivling and with her she wrote: ‘Mahashivaratri ki shubhakamanaen #mahashivaratri #mahashivratri’. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood urged people to help others on the same day rather than passing on pictures of Lord Shiva. He wrote: “Shiv bhagavaan ki photo before karke nahin kisi ki madad karake mahashivaratri manaen. Om Namah Shivaay.” Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted a photo of Lord Shiva with a message that read: “Mahashivaratri ke paavan parv by aap sabhee ko shubhakaamanaen.Jay bholenaath.Jay Shivashankar.Om Namah shivaay.” Actor Kunal Khemu also wished his fans by sharing a sweet message with photos of him celebrating the day with his family. He wrote: “May this auspicious festival fill your life and the lives of your loved ones with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! Har Har Mahadev!” Urmila Matondkar celebrated the occasion by tweeting “Satya hi shiva hai”, accompanied by a photo of Shiva’s trident. Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account and shared a celebratory post with the caption, “# shivratri aap sabhi ko mahashivaratri kee haardik shubhakaamanaen.” Actor and MP Sunny Deol tweeted, “mahaashivaraatri_kee_haardik_ shubhakaamanaen. Mahaashivaraatri #har_har_mahaadev.” Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in honor of Lord Shiva. It is one of the major festivals of Hinduism and it is meant to mark a memory of “overcoming darkness and ignorance”. The occasion is observed by chanting prayers and remembering Lord Shiva.

