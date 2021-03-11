New Mexico-Raised Actor Enjoys His Character’s Journey On “Resident Alien” “Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

These days, Sara Tomko’s life is improving.

Not only did Tomko just get engaged, she brought home a new puppy.

“We are first time puppy owners,” she says enthusiastically. “We felt ready and learned a lot from her in five days. It’s pretty amazing how quickly you fall in love with her.

Along with personal milestones, the Los Angeles resident is also enjoying the success of her current TV series, “Resident Alien.”

When the series premiered in late February, it drew 2.184 million viewers. The second episode attracted 2,765 people, or 581,000 additional viewers. This is the biggest week-over-week increase for a first cable or drama show since “Outlander” in 2014. The series airs at 8 pm Wednesdays on Syfy. It is also available on request.

“When I read the pilot for the first time, I was stunned,” says Tomko. “Each of the characters is so well rounded and real.”

The series is based on the Dark Horse comic book. It follows an alien played by Alan Tudyk who crashes to Earth and poses as a small town human medic named Harry Vanderspeigle.

Arrived with a secret mission to kill all humans, Vanderspeigle begins to live a simple life. Things get a little tough when he’s engaged in solving a local murder and realizes he has to assimilate into his new world.

In doing so, he begins to grapple with the moral situation of his mission and asks the big questions of life such as: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

Along with Tomko and Tudyk, the series also stars Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

Tomko plays Asta Twelvetrees, who grew up in Native American culture.

Twelvetrees considers herself an outsider in the fictional town of Patience, Colorado, and recognizes the same sort of thing in Vanderspeigle. She tells him that sometimes feeling human is foreign to her. She tries to keep an eye on the young people of Patience, keeping them away from the “belly” of the city. She left her husband, Jimmy, due to his abuse when Vanderspeigle’s spaceship crashed into Earth and ended up meeting him about four months later on the day he first ventured out. in downtown Patience.

Twelvetrees worked as a nurse under the direction of Dr Sam Hodges and had a very close friendship with him. After her death, she continued to work as a nurse under the stranger who assumed the identity of Harry Vanderspeigle.

Hodges’ ex-wife Rosy was like a Twelvetrees mother before Hodges divorced her.

Seventeen years ago, Asta Twelvetrees had a daughter named Jay, whom she abandoned for adoption. Jay now works at the clinic as an intern, and Twelvetrees continues to watch her, although she did not officially recognize her as his daughter until she was finally unintentionally taken out by Vanderspeigle.

“Asta is a gross injury,” says Tomko. “When we first meet her on the show, she left her abusive ex-husband. She has trouble trusting anyone. Then Harry comes into his life and they form a bond.

Tomko fell in love with Twelvetrees’ journey on the show and enjoys watching the show with audiences every week.

“I know the journey she is taking, but I forgot a lot of things,” she says. “When we were shooting, I was at every moment. Watching the final product on TV I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish. It’s such a special show.

Tomko is also working with Santa Fe-based actor Gary Farmer on the series. He plays his father, Gary Twelvetrees.

“He’s an iconic legend,” she says of Farmer. “When I met him he was so loving and had the best stories. I must be near this man, who has been in the business for so long. It was really humiliating.

The actors often stayed together due to the busy schedule. She recalls that Farmer lent his voice to a radio show performed by castmates Wetterlund and Fiehler.

“Alice and Levi did an hour-long radio show every day we were on set,” says Tomko. “Gary would come and do voiceovers for commercials. We did the best of our time to communicate with each other. “

“Resident Alien” gave Tomko the opportunity to star regularly in a television series.

Being on the show is a long way from growing up at Holloman Air Force Base outside of Alamogordo.

“I had a lot of fun growing up there for part of my childhood,” she says. “Being on the base, we had the freedom to go to many different places because the men were on our guard at all times. Not everyone experiences this. I compare it to life in the 1950s, when people could be trusted. I have vivid memories of New Mexico, including the clear, open skies. Once he’s safe again, my fiancé will want to go see White Sands (national monument). “