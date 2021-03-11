Attack on Titan finale trailer released





Crunchyroll releases the trailer for the Attack on Titan Final Season, teasing “every lie exposed” and “every secret revealed”.

Crunchyroll has released the trailer for the season finale of Attack on Titan Final Season. The hit anime returned three months ago to continue the storyline. The attack of the Titans Season 3 ended with Eren Yeager realizing that there are enemies far from the walls. The attack of the Titans Season 4 begins across the sea, establishing new characters and delving into the backstory, forcing fans to view the plot in a whole new way. For those who haven’t read the manga yet, it’s been quite a journey with a very complex storyline, intense action, and an unexpected alliance. Related: The 11 Types Of Titan In Attack On Titan Explained The season finale of Attack on Titan Final Season be there soon. Crunchyroll released a trailer for fans of the latest episodes, teasing “every secret revealed. The season finale, Episode 16, premieres on March 28. Watch the trailer below: The majority of the footage is scenes from previous episodes, from Eren’s first post-timekip transformation to Mikasa battling the Warhammer Titan. It looks like Crunchyroll is avoiding spoilers for what’s to come, which could be for the best. Interestingly, the term used is final “season”, not final “series”. This led to speculation that Season 4 might be given part 2, like how season 3 was split into two parts. A film adaptation for the rest could also be good, but none of that is confirmed. It doesn’t seem possible that these later episodes would adapt the rest of the manga, considering the final chapter versions after Episode 16. So that has to mean more anime content is coming in some form or another. Hopefully the news will arrive soon after the season finale for Attack on Titan Final Season tunes. Next: Attack On Titan: The Rumbling Wall Explained (& Why It’s So Important) Source: Crunchyroll 90 day fiancé: Natalie reportedly ran away from gunshot with Mike

