TellyBlazer – Exclusive: TV gave me the recognition and fame that even my Tollywood and Bollywood movies couldn’t, says Nyra Banerjee

Actress Nyra Banerjee has made around 20 South Indian films and three Hindi films so far. However, it was her first TV show Divya Drishti that made her a household name. In a frank conversation with ETimes TV for our TellyBlazer segment, Nyra opened up like never before. The actress explained how she put her first film on Tollywood and her stint in Bollywood from the south. Nyra also shared that after her second movie One Night Stand, she was offered the same kind of roles so she decided to go on TV.

Nyra have you always been inclined to act and how did you end up in the showbiz industry?

I don’t know if a lot of people know it or not, academically I’m a lawyer and professionally I’m an actor. Since I came from a Bengali family, we are very attached to the culture. Whether it is dancing, singing, painting, we train for it like children. Because of all of this, I had been quite active in dancing since my school and college days. I would be selected for many fashion shows at university festivals and the casting directors would spot me there as well. They told me I should try theater and movies but initially I didn’t pay attention.



How did you carry out your first project?

The first time I was offered a southern movie, I was in 11th or 12th grade and I rejected those offers because I had never watched southern movies until then. But when they started to arrive, I remember there was a long discussion in my family about it. A lot of people would tell my parents that your daughter is a typical heroine and that she has it inside her. My parents then thought that if I had this talent and also received offers, they should support me. But at the same time, academics are very important in my family. We have CAs, Doctors, Engineers, IIT, IAAM, Army, Navy, you name it and we have them in our family. No one had ever tried their luck in the film industry in my family. So, they thought it would be interesting to see this part of the industry as well without compromising on education. My parents told me that no matter what you want to do with your life, you need to complete your degree and specialization. And that was fine with me because I wasn’t going to travel to another country and wrestle. I was born and raised here in Mumbai, I have my own home and stay with my parents so all is well with me. I had no stress, oh I get so many movie projects so I would have to quit everything, luckily I come from a very well-off family.

How has your family helped you join the showbiz industry?

My family has always supported me because we all knew that I have one save in life which is my law degree. I didn’t have that fear that if I couldn’t get into the showbiz industry. Having said that, every coin has two sides when I was in the film industry, I didn’t have the chance to do internships as a lawyer. All of my friends and group mates were doing internships with the university so that upon graduation from college, they could go to court as practicing lawyers. I missed that and ended up having to make acting my full-fledged career as if I hadn’t done internships and had to start from scratch. I actually like to gamble a lot more than the law actually. I realized that your education is never wasted, I study my own contracts, now I am a conscious person and I take care of myself.



How difficult has it been to make your mark in the industry without proper direction or an industry sponsor?

Honestly, it was very difficult. But I never entered the industry thinking it was going to be difficult. At the beginning, I found things difficult because I was going to Hyderabad because my beginnings were in Telugu. Like how people come to Mumbai from different parts of India, I went to industry south to work. But I never stayed there or paid rent to stay there. I just finished a project and returned to my family. But to understand this sector, to constantly maintain public relations there, meet people or tell them about your availability to do a project, for all of that you have to stay there and I never have. I didn’t even understand the importance of doing all of these things. I come from a qualified school background. My understanding of the profession was that it was like a 12 hour job. I’ve always treated it like a job, you go there, you shoot, you stay awhile, and you come home. I did not understand that I had to flourish in this industry. I practically have to stay there and do these things. Like the people who come to Mumbai to be a part of Bollywood, they put a lot of effort and looking at them I understood that I had never made those efforts. So despite getting the best of the deals I couldn’t do these plans because it would mostly collide with my exams, I don’t know why God would do this but it would happen. I still remember them telling me that Nyra you could take the exam later and I would be scared. I lost a lot of offers because of it. Also, I didn’t move there, which a lot of actors did. When Law finished, I understood my mistakes. I wouldn’t even call it mistakes because initially I never treated theater as a profession, I always had in mind that I wanted to finish law. I loved playing and I treated it as a passage of time and not as a profession as now I see it as a profession. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs in this aspect.

Continue…

I was serious about a degree, qualification and specialization which was my priority. I didn’t know how to handle it with acting. I didn’t belong to a family being filmed or had no one to guide me, so I made mistakes and treated it like a job. In the South, things weren’t that difficult. After an outing, there were my huge billboards, and people were going crazy and loving me. I was getting offers non-stop there, but to an extent that I kept rejecting them.



After playing you decided to help Tony D’souza on Azhar, how did it go?

People usually become an assistant director and then move on to the theater or become a big name in the industry in the south, and then they automatically get entry into Bollywood. For me, the two things were not the criteria. Tony D’souza, the husband of my second film One Night Stand director Bhavani Iyer, they are like family friends now and after ‘ONS’ was released people asked me not to take anything immediately and to wait to see the answer. So, I had time in hand and I had an interest in knowing what goes on in the making of a film. I asked him if I could help him. My intention was not to learn cinema because I wanted to become a director someday. My pure intention to become an assistant was to understand what goes on behind the camera. I wanted to understand the construction of the character, the lenses, the framing. It has been a learning experience in a deeper way. I also worked as a creator for a year and learned how a story is developed or a back story is developed. What is their vision. All of these experiences have helped me build my career.





Do you regret that you haven’t made more Hindi movies and been on TV?

In the south, I have never been guided properly. I made films that interested me and whose scripts I liked. And it wasn’t my fault they weren’t working at the box office. My last movie “Temper” was a great hit. I didn’t play the romantic lead role, I played the lead role. The whole story revolved around me. But in the South, the downside is that you keep getting offered the same kinds of roles. As an actor, you want to play different roles. My second Hindi film “One Night Stand” was not a sex film. There was Sunny Leone but it was a film that changed her image. She didn’t even kiss in that movie, but because the movie was called One Night Stand and it had Sunny Leone, I started having movies that were typical movies. People think if you exhibit and make sex movies you get instant fame, but I don’t believe it. I agree that you get instant fame, but if you’re not a good actress, you won’t be able to maintain it. I didn’t want to go down that road and become that kind of actor. I want people to understand that I can play and that’s why wherever I get a good role be it TV, movies, the South, the web, I’ll be working.



Continue ….

When I started having similar roles in Bollywood and Tollywood, I sat down and wondered what makes me happy to act, so why not do TV. My role in Divya Drishti was not a typical saas bahu drama. It was more like web and movie content. There were all kind emotions for me to express. I played negative, positive, I did romantic streaks, fights everything in this show and Divya Drishti gave me real fame. What real recognition, what fame Divya Drishti has given me, even my films have not given. I did not become a typical, typical Bahu on television after Divya Drishti. I feel lucky to have made the right decisions in my career. If I had continued to play the same roles in Bollywood and Tollywood, I would have become popular but I would not have been able to prove myself as an actress. With Divya Drishti, Excuse me Madam I am able to prove myself.

Did you have a hard time deciding to move from Tollywood to Bollywood?

I didn’t struggle in Bollywood because I wasn’t afraid to pay my rent, nor my maid. I didn’t live with the tension to excel in Tollywood or Bollywood. I made plans that satisfied my soul. There were people who told me not to rush to TV. I would just ask them if you have a worthy project or a meaty Bollywood role for me, please tell me. My decision not to wait was different. I didn’t want to do the same projects. I could have made a lot of money, but when I have the chance to satisfy my soul and have a good project on TV, why won’t I. I am happy that television has given me this recognition and I think I am more versatile.