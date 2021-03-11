Adarsh ​​Gourav is nominated in the lead actor category for the White Tiger

Actor Adarsh ​​Gourav who starred in Ramin Bahrani’s “The White Tiger” was nominated in the lead actor category at BAFTA 2021. Besides Gourav, the film won a nomination for Ramin Bahrani in the category adapted scenario.

In his social media post, actor Adarsh ​​Gourav thanked director Ramin Bharani for trusting him for the lead role of Balram. He said, “Holy shit, this is really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character who gave me more than anything I have ever experienced. Congratulations to the team on two BAFTA nominations! Best Adapted Screenplay and Lead Actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too! “

In a recent interview with Outlook, Gourav said, “I feel very special when people talk about the film and the character of Balram. As a storyteller, whether you are a director or an actor, the whole point of getting an award gives you power. People are starting to trust you and trust your skills. With all these accolades, I just hope I have the right opportunity as an actor to work with the great directors I’ve always wanted to work with.

Speaking about his preparation for the role of Balram, Gourav said: “When I was chosen for the film, I wanted to go to a village in Jharkhand and I was lucky enough to meet an old friend who lived next door to my building. I just pitched this idea and asked him if he could take me to his village. We were discussing customs and what we have in common in our family because I also grew up in Jamshedpur. My formative years were spent in Jamshedpur so we connected well. He took me to his village and I stayed with his family at his home. I asked him not to tell anyone that I was an actor because I wanted to have a very pure experience in the village where people could be intimate with me with their stories and count me as one of them. And it happened. The incredible twelve days I spent helped make my role natural. Then I went back to Delhi and worked at a food stall so I had plenty of time to get ready.

Gourav is nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), the late Chadwick Boseman (Black Bottom by Ma Rainey), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen, (Another Round) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).