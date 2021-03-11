Hollywood Food4Less Store to close Hazard Pay mandate





LOS ANGELES, CA Kroger Co., the parent company of Food4Less and Ralphs, has announced plans to close three Los Angeles stores rather than paying employees at those stores the additional city-mandated risk premium of $ 5 per hour .

Of all the grocery and drugstore chains forced to give raises to essential workers during the pandemic, Kroger has taken the most aggressive stance against the measure, shutting down several stores. On Wednesday, Kroger announced that it would be closing A Food4Less at 5420 W. Sunset Blvd., and two Ralphs, one at 9616 W. Pico Blvd. and the other at 3300 W. Slauson Ave., will close on May 15th. Last month, the Cincinnati-based company shut down a Ralphs and Food4Less in Long Beach in response to the city’s imposition of a $ 4 risk premium order. In each case, Kroger said the stores it plans to close are “underperforming” and cannot continue under the cost of the risk premium.

“It’s never our desire to close a store, but when you factor in the increased operating costs during COVID-19, constant financial losses at all three locations and an additional compensation mandate that cost nearly $ 20 million over the next 120 days, it becomes impossible to operate these three stores, ”a Kroger spokesperson said Wednesday. Los Angeles voted to require large grocers and drugstores to offer a risk premium of $ 5 per hour for the duration of the pandemic. The California Grocer’s Association, a trade group, sued several cities by demanding a risk premium. Some channels have tried to get ahead of the issue, announcing their own “hero pay” policies before being forced to do so.

Marc Perrone, president of the International Union of United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents 1.3 million workers in the grocery, meat-packing and other industries, said that the company “has made billions in pandemic profits from essential grocery workers in California and across the country. Kroger’s action today is a cruel attack on essential workers and threatens supply communities devastated by the explosion of COVID-19 infections in recent months. Essential grocery store workers put their health at risk every day to ensure families can put food on the table and leaders in the city is pulling together to make sure they get the risk premium they’ve earned. “ Los Angeles City Council members approved their ordinance on a 14-1 vote, with Councilor John Lee as the sole dissenter.

The $ 5 risk premium is required for all non-managerial employees in grocery stores or pharmacies with more than 300 employees nationwide, or more than 10 on-site employees, as well as for retail stores, such as Walmart and Target, which spend 10% of their sales floor on groceries or drug retailing. The risk premium is added to the employees’ base salary for 120 days. According to a report by the Los Angeles chief legislative analyst, which cited ZipRecruiter, the average worker at a grocery store in Los Angeles earns $ 17.51 ​​an hour. Kroger said on Wednesday that the average rate for employees at LA Ralphs and Food4Less was $ 18 per hour.

Carlos Viramontes, board member of the Latino Food Industry Association, blamed politicians for the store closures: “Our members deliver the produce, pack the meat and drive the trucks that deliver everything from food to paper items to grocery stores. When a store closes, especially in areas serving mainly Latinos and people of color, our members lose business and their workers suffer. Politicians who ignore the warnings and pass these additional wage orders put hard-working employees and working families at risk. “ Ron Fong, president and CEO of the California Grocers Association, also criticized the ordinance. “As we said weeks ago, the additional wage orders will have negative consequences and hurt customers and workers,” he said. “Three more store closures in Los Angeles County mean workers there are losing their well-paying jobs with generous benefits. Customers are losing access to a nearby neighborhood grocery store. It’s a lose-lose everything. around and this is the direct result of elected officials who pass these impractical and costly mandates. “ Several Los Angeles City Council members cited moral reasons for additional compensation for frontline grocery store workers and criticized companies that threatened to close stores over heroes’ pay orders. “Fair compensation is the least our grocery store workers deserve after all they’ve done for us,” said Board Chairman Nury Martinez, who brought the original motion forward with City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell. , during the council’s discussion on the ordinance in February. 24. “Cashiers, storekeepers, baggers and many more have risked their lives every day since March earning minimum wage to make sure we have everything we need to stay safe at home to get through this. crisis, ”she said. “While these companies have seen huge profits, it hasn’t spilled over to their employees. These companies can afford to pay the risk premium, they just don’t want to.” City Councilor Paul Koretz said: “Supermarkets, as we all know, have made high profits, yet some are threatening to close. This is clearly out of spite or an attempt to take advantage of us.” Kroger said on Wednesday that the grocery stores were operating “with razor thin profit margins.” The Los Angeles County Supervisory Board passed an emergency order on February 23 to demand an additional $ 5 salary for national grocery and drug retail employers in unincorporated areas of the county. . The California Grocers Association has filed federal lawsuits against Long Beach, West Hollywood and Montebello, seeking to declare the risk premium mandated by these cities invalid and unconstitutional, saying grocers will not be able to absorb the additional pay without increasing prices, closing stores, reducing hours or layoffs of employees. A federal judge rejected the association’s offer to temporarily overturn the Long Beach order. The Los Angeles chief legislative analyst has determined that the potential economic impacts of the order include temporary increases in labor costs as a percentage of the company’s sales, potentially higher prices for consumers, potentially delayed store openings, renovations and salary increases or promotions for employees, potential pressure. on troubled stores which could result in store closings and reduced working hours for some employees. However, the CLA also determined that the higher wages could benefit other businesses in the city as well, as more people would have the extra money to buy additional products. It could also help people pay off their debts and increase their savings. “As the CLA report makes clear, this ordinance comes with trade-offs for retailers and employees, pros and cons with everything we do, but it must be understood that this effort is a temporary measure that increases costs. salaries for our grocery and retail employees, “Councilor Mark Ridley-Thomas said before the measure was first read on February 24.” I want to stress that this is a matter of justice ” . Lee, the lone dissenter, said he hoped the council could come up with a different solution to what he called “a blatant exaggeration by the government in business and what it should pay its employees. “At the end of the day, I don’t want to affect the people who are going to be hurt the most by this, and those are the people who live in the poorest communities in the city of Los Angeles, the people who live in my neighborhood. ,” He continued. On Tuesday, Santa Monica City Council passed its own ordinance requiring an additional $ 5 an hour as a risk premium for large grocery chains and drug retailers for the next 120 days. “Hero Pay is all about raising wages in light of the high health risks grocery and drugstore workers face every time they show up to work indoors, interact with large numbers of people, and when they are returning home to their families, ”said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. . “This is a well-deserved recognition of the sacrifices these essential personnel have endured over the past year.” The City News Service and Patron Saint Paige Austin contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos