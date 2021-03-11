



March 11, 2021 – 06:49 GMT



Dakota Johnson was cut off financially by daddy Don and her reaction is the best

Don johnson opened up about when he told his daughter Dakota that she would no longer be able to “stay on the payroll” after deciding not to attend college and instead pursue an acting career. MORE: Dakota Johnson Tours Her Eccentric Los Angeles Home The actor, 71, appeared on Late at night with Seth Meyers and revealed the only rule he has for each of his five children. “We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you stay on the payroll. So you go to college, you stay on the payroll,” explained Don. WATCH: Don Johnson reveals why he financially interrupted his daughter Dakota “Towards the end of high school, I went to [Dakota] and I said, “So you wanna go visit some colleges?” Or something like that. And she was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m not going to college. He continued: “I said, ‘OK, you know what that means? You will no longer be on the payroll. ‘” READ: Melanie Griffith gave her ‘seal of approval’ to daughter Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship AFTER: Dakota Johnson’s dad Don Johnson met boyfriend Chris Martin Don then asked his eldest daughter how she was going to “get along” to which Dakota replied, “Don’t worry.” When Don asked for details, she was silent, but much to her delight it was later revealed that Melanie Griffiths‘girl had been thrown in Social network three weeks after their conversation. Dakota with parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffiths “And the rest is, shall we say, movie history,” Don said. “She doesn’t really call me for advice,” the Knives Out star revealed. “She calls me to say, ‘My God, I’ll see you, but I have three pictures I’m taking at the same time.'” Indeed, Dakota’s first major film role was in 2010. Social network, and since then she has appeared in more than 20 films. The star is currently dating Chris Martin and the couple recently moved into a Malibu mansion together.







