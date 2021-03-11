Kenneth Branagh to direct the Bee Gees biopic | Entertainment





Sir Kenneth Branagh is set to helm the next Bee Gees biopic. The 60-year-old actor and filmmaker would set the stage for the Paramount Pictures film focused on the lives and careers of iconic ‘Stayin’ Alive ‘hitmakers – made up of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb – from their humble beginnings to pop superstardom. As reported by Variety, Branagh – who has been the helm of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, the Disney + series ‘Artemis Fowl’ and the upcoming thriller ‘Death on the Nile’ – will direct the film from the screenplay by Ben Elton. Paramount was previously involved in the critically acclaimed “Rocketman,” which starred Taron Egerton as Sir Elton John. Barry – the last surviving member of the group after Maurice’s death in 2003 and Robin’s death in 2012 – will be the executive producer, having also been interviewed for the recent HBO documentary ‘How can you mend a broken heart. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment will produce with “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King through GK Films and Sister. The film is expected to follow the group from the time they arrived in London from Australia and had their first number one hit with ‘Massachusetts’ in 1967. The band became unraveled in the following years with substances, pills, and alcohol involved, before Barry led a revival in the 1970s as the Bee Gees adopted a disco sound. Meanwhile, last year it was reported that actor Bradley Cooper had been approached to play the role of Barry in the highly anticipated project. Bradley already has experience singing in front of the camera, having played Jackson Maine in the critically acclaimed film “A Star Is Born”. But the actor would still receive help to reach the high notes reached by the Bee Gees.

