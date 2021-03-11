Once Upon a Time Deepika Chikhalia made her name history playing Sita Maiyya in the long-running Ramanand Sagars series Ramayan. Now another Deepika, Padukone, could play the same role in the film titled Sita the Incarnation, directed by Alaukik Desai. He will examine the Ramayan from the point of view of Sita Maiyyas.

If the sources are to be believed, Deepika Padukone is the team’s first choice to play Sita. Interestingly, Deepika is also in the running for the role of Sita in a massive feature film directed by Nitish Tiwari.

It remains to be seen which of the two projects Deepika ultimately chooses. But after a period of voluntary hiatus, she seems to be busier than ever. After playing Romi Dev in Kapil Dev’s biography 83 with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika will be seen in the untitled Karan Johars production directed by Shakun Batra, and in Yash Raj Films Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

