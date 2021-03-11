Harry Styles Performance Opening Grammy Awards 2021





The Grammys give us a taste of watermelon sugar to open the ceremony. Variety reports this greatest musical evening begins with a performance by Olivia Wildes boy-to y Grammy nominee and aspiring movie star Harry Styles. You don’t want to miss the top of the show, saidJack sussman, CBS Executive Vice President for Specials, Music and Live Events, in a statement toVariety. It will be music that will come to you heavy and hard like you have never seen it before. We have Harry Styles, this amazing artist, at the top of the series and keep coming to you. Producer Ben Winston revealed to Variety that the ceremony, which airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, will feature numbers from performance spaces created inside the Los Angeles Convention Center as well as an outdoor outdoor tent in LA Live Square . Some performances will also be pre-recorded. Winston will take over the Grammy Awards from longtime Grammy executive producer and Ariana Grande nemesis Ken Erhlich. While taking the reins of a major awards show in the midst of a pandemic has its obvious downsides, perhaps now is the perfect time for Winston, who arrives with a new way of looking at everything, Sussman says. It doesn’t have any experiential blinders because that’s the way we’ve always done it. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys will feature performances by Styles as well as Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Brandi Carlisle and BTS. Fingers crossed, things are better for Winston than this year’s Golden Globes did for the HFPA.

