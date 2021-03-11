Entertainment
Hollywood man files files for release of LAPD Body Cam video footage – CBS Los Angeles
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Lawyers for a black man who claims he was racially profiled by police when he was arrested in Hollywood are expected to argue in federal court on March 30 that camera footage of the officers’ bodies in the encounter should be unsealed.
Antone Austin, 42, claims he was taking his trash to his apartment on May 24, 2019, when two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department suddenly pulled over and ordered him to turn around.
Without explanation, police immediately attempted to handcuff Austin and became angry with him when he failed to comply, according to a federal complaint filed against the city of Los Angeles last April.
While Austin was detained, his girlfriend ran out of the apartment and was also arrested without cause, complainants claim. Austin and the woman were both held in jail for hours, paying a total of $ 57,000 in bail, according to the lawsuit.
Jasmyne Cannick, the couple’s media representative, said Austin was initially charged with resisting the arrest and assault of a police officer, but the assault charge was ultimately dropped.
His 30-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Michlewicz, has been charged with rioting another person in the legal custody of a peace officer. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to four years.
“The charges remain in limbo,” Cannick said. “They were not made redundant. They are still standing.
In court records, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office argues that the couple’s claim is groundless and should be dismissed and that Austin and his girlfriend are responsible for the incident. Lawyers for the city also allege that the two LAPD agents are exempt from liability.
LAPD agent Tony Im of the media relations division said the department is not commenting on pending litigation.
The trial is scheduled for a jury trial in October.
The couple’s attorney, Faisal Gill, said officers were unsure of who they were looking for when they arrived at the scene in response to a domestic disturbance call involving a white neighbor.
“We have body camera footage that shows the first officers who spotted Antone bringing in his trash,” said Gill. “An officer says, ‘Is that this guy?’ To which his partner responds, ‘Probably.’
Gill said body camera footage also shows officers discussing that they had no information on what the suspect looked like.
“It was racial profiling,” said Gill. “No doubt about it and to add an injury to the insult, they arrest my clients, put them in jail… Even the woman who called 911 tried to tell the police that they didn’t have the right one. no one.
Much of the incident was recorded by body cameras worn by the officers involved, according to Gill, who filed a petition last week for a judge to order the footage to be unsealed and made public.
“Just because someone isn’t dead, it’s still serious,” Cannick said. “Here we voted for body cameras, and they are fighting to keep them a secret.”
