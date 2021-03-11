Entertainment
Practice-A-Thon Motivates Saratoga Students to Play, Raises Money for SPAC, Franklin Center
Learning an instrument or becoming a strong singer is no easy task.
Add a pandemic and virtual classes and it becomes even more of a challenge.
At least, that’s what Cynthia Lees’ students found at Saratoga Springs Maple Avenue Middle School.
The whole practical part of it was so difficult for the kids, as well as for us as the instructors. Tried to minimize what they were doing, tried to maintain their skill level, but still it was very difficult to see the maintenance or the progress, Lee said.
That’s part of the reason she and her husband, Milton, a fellow music teacher and director of the Saratoga Springs High School Jazz Ensemble and Symphony Group, started a month of Practice-A-Thon.
About 700 music students from Maple Ave Middle School and high school train to raise funds for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Franklin Community Center. Students are encouraged to ask friends and family to pledge a donation for each hour of practice, which they record through software called SmartMusic. It allows teachers to assign different pieces of music to work on and track their students’ progress.
The program has been a great help to students and teachers with training during the pandemic, Lee said.
However, motivation has been a major issue.
. . . whether in an orchestra or in a choir or in the creation of the school musical, we work in groups and it is very easy to get that motivation from each other and from the audience we are playing for and from our teachers, said Dennis Moench, the principal. education at PSPC. When all of these things have been separated, it is really hard to find that motivation. . . I have heard a number of teachers and students say that it has been very difficult to motivate yourself this year.
Part of the reason for this could also be that their end goals, whether it be a performance or a competition, have been removed or changed in some way. The Practice-A-Thon gives students that end goal or something to work towards.
I have already seen a huge improvement this week. It’s amazing, Lee told The Gazette last week. By that time, her class had already completed about 21 hours of practice.
I think that will be a very good thing and I think that if the kids train a little more than they have been they will have their own success. They will see that they can play this thing better. And I think they’ll see it immediately if they really do, which was hopeful that this will be what gets us through the end of the year, Lee said.
I have always believed that art is an outlet for self-expression and in these times when we are either separated from each other or lack certain resources or access to things like rehearsal studios. and the scenes that it’s really important to motivate students to keep creating because I think once we lose that outlet for self-expression, we lose so much that is really essential to our humanity, Moench said.
Many students have asked family and friends to sponsor them at a dollar or two an hour. For those who do not yet have sponsors, community members can register to sponsor through the Friends of Music Saratoga Springs group.
For confidentiality reasons, the sponsors will not be connected directly with the students but with the teachers.
It was really important to give everyone the opportunity to participate. This allows community members to get involved so that all students can truly participate and make a difference and help with fundraising, Moench said.
For more information visit fomtoga.org.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: -The Daily Gazette, Entertainment
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]