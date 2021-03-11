Practice-A-Thon Motivates Saratoga Students to Play, Raises Money for SPAC, Franklin Center

Learning an instrument or becoming a strong singer is no easy task.

Add a pandemic and virtual classes and it becomes even more of a challenge.

At least, that’s what Cynthia Lees’ students found at Saratoga Springs Maple Avenue Middle School.

The whole practical part of it was so difficult for the kids, as well as for us as the instructors. Tried to minimize what they were doing, tried to maintain their skill level, but still it was very difficult to see the maintenance or the progress, Lee said.

That’s part of the reason she and her husband, Milton, a fellow music teacher and director of the Saratoga Springs High School Jazz Ensemble and Symphony Group, started a month of Practice-A-Thon.

About 700 music students from Maple Ave Middle School and high school train to raise funds for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Franklin Community Center. Students are encouraged to ask friends and family to pledge a donation for each hour of practice, which they record through software called SmartMusic. It allows teachers to assign different pieces of music to work on and track their students’ progress.

The program has been a great help to students and teachers with training during the pandemic, Lee said.

However, motivation has been a major issue.

. . . whether in an orchestra or in a choir or in the creation of the school musical, we work in groups and it is very easy to get that motivation from each other and from the audience we are playing for and from our teachers, said Dennis Moench, the principal. education at PSPC. When all of these things have been separated, it is really hard to find that motivation. . . I have heard a number of teachers and students say that it has been very difficult to motivate yourself this year.

Part of the reason for this could also be that their end goals, whether it be a performance or a competition, have been removed or changed in some way. The Practice-A-Thon gives students that end goal or something to work towards.

I have already seen a huge improvement this week. It’s amazing, Lee told The Gazette last week. By that time, her class had already completed about 21 hours of practice.

I think that will be a very good thing and I think that if the kids train a little more than they have been they will have their own success. They will see that they can play this thing better. And I think they’ll see it immediately if they really do, which was hopeful that this will be what gets us through the end of the year, Lee said.

I have always believed that art is an outlet for self-expression and in these times when we are either separated from each other or lack certain resources or access to things like rehearsal studios. and the scenes that it’s really important to motivate students to keep creating because I think once we lose that outlet for self-expression, we lose so much that is really essential to our humanity, Moench said.

Many students have asked family and friends to sponsor them at a dollar or two an hour. For those who do not yet have sponsors, community members can register to sponsor through the Friends of Music Saratoga Springs group.

For confidentiality reasons, the sponsors will not be connected directly with the students but with the teachers.

It was really important to give everyone the opportunity to participate. This allows community members to get involved so that all students can truly participate and make a difference and help with fundraising, Moench said.

For more information visit fomtoga.org.

