Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce the Oscar nominations, the actor blunders while making the big reveal. look





Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas, will announce Oscar nominations in all 23 categories on Monday, March 15, the Academy said. Nominations will be announced in two parts via a global live broadcast. Who is excited for #OscarNames? Rejoin @priyankachopra and @Nick Jonas here on Mondays at 5:19 am PDT. https://t.co/axeDbjyuI8 pic.twitter.com/hZh1KZx3Oy The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2021 Priyanka and Nick also broke the news on social media in a video where the The White Tiger actor ended up blundering. Sharing the video, Priyanka took advantage of the latest TikTok trend and asked her fans to “ tell me we’re announcing Oscar nominations without telling me we’re announcing Oscar nominations. ” It was left to Nick to point out to everyone that Priyanka has already told everyone that they are announcing Oscar’s names. Priyanka wrote: “Hey @TheAcademy, can I announce the solo Oscar nominations? Just kidding, I love you @nickjonas! We’re excited to announce the #OscarNoms on Monday March 15 at 5:19 am PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy’s Twitter! “ Hey @ The Academy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, i love you @Nick Jonas! We are delighted to announce the #OscarNames Monday March 15 at 5:19 am PDT! Watch it live @ The AcademyTwitter! pic.twitter.com/fB5yyEtWK6 PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2021 The duo will announce Oscar nominations in all 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15, a Monday. Nominations will be announced via a global live stream on the Academy’s official website Oscars.com and Oscars.org as well as on the Academy’s digital platforms Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Films such as Aaron Sorkins The Trial of the Chicago 7, Chloe Zhaos Nomadland and Emerald Fennells Promising Young Woman are among the films expected to win big and will have multiple nominations. Priyanka, who was one of the executive producers of The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, is also considered a strong contender for a nomination as he recently entered the BAFTA race. On Tuesday, the film streaming on Netflix was nominated at the BAFTAs for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Male) for Adarsh ​​Gourav. The Oscars are usually held in early April, but this year, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is delayed and will now take place on April 26. This year, the actual ceremony was also to be a virtual affair, with nominees coming from home via video streams, much like what was seen at the Emmy Awards last year and the Golden Globe Awards more recently. Here are the categories in which Oscar nominations will be announced. Supporting actor

Actress in a supporting role

Costume design

Music (original score)

Animated short film

Live Action Short Film

Ring

Writing (adapted scenario)

Writing (original screenplay) The second part of the nomination announcement will include… Actor in a leading role

Actress in a leading role

Animated feature film

Cinematography

Direction

Feature documentary

Short documentary subject

Film editing

International feature film

Make-up and hairstyle

Music (original song)

Better image

Production design

Visual effects The Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday April 25.







