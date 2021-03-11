Entertainment
The cage at 25: a gay comedy that has broken borders
That’s not to say, of course, that those troubled years can be erased, even in such a carefree movie. Due to the historical context, there’s a moment in The Birdcage that really hits home in a different way than the French original. In both film versions, a pause after the laughter occurs in a crucial recalibration scene just before the in-laws arrive, in the middle of the film, when Albert and Armand’s feuds escalate and Albert comes out of the film. dramatically before the gay couple reunite, and poignantly agree to be buried next to each other so they “never run out of laughs”.
While this scene is an almost perfect mirror of its predecessor, there is an additional layer of emotional weight here. Watching the remake, you feel that dark but utterly romantic gesture now underscored by the heartbreaking implicit context that this couple, offscreen, survived the AIDS crisis together. Given the LGBTQ + community’s collective account of death at the time, the promise of being buried side by side is a vow of unity that seems even more meaningful than marriage, an option that, anyway, the couple couldn’t even consider it legally in 1996..
Why it’s always remarkable
What’s impressive is how relatively progressive The Birdcage is, in the context of mainstream cinema, in its treatment of queerness. Of Hollywood’s other attempts at “ gay comedy ” in the 1990s, and since, from The Object of My Affection (1998) to Love, Simon (2018), few have reached the bar Nichols set. The following year, for example, saw the release of Frank Oz’s gay comedy In & Out. Inspired by Hanks Best Actor Oscar’s impassioned speech for Philadelphia, in which he thanked his gay high school teacher, the film focused on Howard (Kevin Kline), a locked-in Midwestern teacher who is exposed by a student Oscar winner and tries to convince the world around him, and himself, that he is not gay. As Howard denies his quirk, the very idea of a homosexual presence in the small town throws its residents into turmoil.
