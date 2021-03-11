Museums, meanders and more in Saint Petersburg

Visit the Dal Museum, the James Museum, and see so much more

Want to stroll through a painting by Vincent Van Gogh? Maybe live an evening with its famous Starry Night or take a walk in the garden surrounded by the joyful and sunny Sunflower artists in a totally immersive and multisensory way?

You can do this by visiting the Dal Museum in St. Petersburg by visiting the “Van Gogh Alive” exhibition, which will be on display until April 11.

When I took the tour not too long ago, I hated seeing the end of my stay. Yes, I know immersive and multisensory are words that might sound like overkill, but in this case the description fits. “Van Gogh Alive” is an exhibition that is not only meant to be seen, but also to be felt and heard. And I did.

Words crossed the floor to give a glimpse of what Van Gogh might have thought as he created these different pieces during the ups and downs of his life. The special exhibition features large-scale images of Van Gogh with gentle movements. Synchronized classical music provided a soundtrack for what I saw. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced.

In the case of “Van Gogh Alive,” visitors can see iconic Van Goghs works in a whole new way, said Beth Bell, director of marketing for the Dal Museum. The fully immersive experience explores the underlying shifts in Van Goghs’ state of mind and shifting emotional states through sound and movement, something that may not be so easily understood through a painting alone. “

The exhibition offers a new appreciation not only of Van Gogh and his works, but also of an open mind to discover art in a new way, she added.

Van Gogh was a troubled man but a brilliant artist who did not turn to painting until he was 27 years old. He was self-taught and produced more than 2,000 works of art in 10 years, before committing suicide at 37. and only sold one work of art in his lifetime.

The exhibition, which made its North American debut at Dal after touring Australia, Europe and Asia, attracts thousands of people. Almost as if to make this point in a personal way, I ran into a friend from Gainesville who was there with her granddaughters. Unbeknownst to each of us, we both planned to see the exhibit on the same day at the same time. How lucky for us that the Dal is the premier American venue for the show.

My friend found the exposure overwhelming. I couldn’t get enough. I walked through the three-piece exhibit twice (each full presentation lasting 40 minutes) although at first I didn’t realize that the same display was visible in each piece. A security guard explained that the triplicate presentation helped facilitate social distancing and crowd-limiting standards that are part of the pandemic protocol. There are two smaller rooms and a large room implementing multisensory technology.

We recognize that the way visitors want to consume art continues to evolve, as does the advancement of technology in museums, which prompts us to continually explore new and engaging experiences, Bell said. This exhibit demonstrates Dals’ commitment to staying at the cutting edge of technology, embracing new methods of engaging guests in unconventional ways.

Of course, there is more to the Dal than “Van Gogh Alive”, including the works of the artist from whom the museum takes its name. The Dal holds the most “masterpieces” by Salvador Dal in one place, and holds the most comprehensive collection of works by Dals in the world, according to museum literature.

The building, which houses the collection, is itself a work of art. The Dal just marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of this building, a large free-form geodesic structure made up of 1,062 glass triangles, Bell explained.

But while its waterfront location and distinctive building can make the Dali Anchor Museum St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg has a lot more to offer as a city of the arts, regionally and even nationally.

It’s just a 15-minute walk from the Dal at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art on Central Avenue, which opened in 2018. The museum is built around the extensive personal collection of co-founders Tom and Mary James, who have developed a passion for western and animal art that is matched only by their love for St. Petersburg.

Their museum provides a space where the visitor can stroll for hours through wide open galleries, evocative of the western United States, allowing the visitor to find a sense of inner peace amid cultural enlightenment. This is what happened to me. It’s no wonder the billboard just outside the museum describes it as 26,000 square feet of calm.

Visiting the museum helps heal our community, and our spacious galleries allow for a calming environment to safely refresh, reflect and restore, said Malynda Washington, museum community engagement manager. She stressed that this is especially the case in these times of pandemic, with reduced occupancy, increased cleaning and disinfection efforts, face covering and social distancing requirements.

And while the idea, of course, is to go deeper and explore more, just stepping into the James himself is almost enough. The lobby greets visitors with a series of impressive life-size bronze sculptures depicting legendary Native American chiefs.

At the end of the passage there is a waterfall, and John Colemans 2014 bronze “Honeymoon at Crow Fair” is strategically placed in front of him. The sculpture shows a Native American man and woman riding a horse. The man carries an umbrella. I couldn’t look away.

Washington is excited about the new exhibit, which will be on display at the James Museum from March 13 to May 23, which will allow visitors to go wild with art. “Artists for Conservation: International Nature in Art Exhibition” is a jury-curated exhibition showcasing 60 works of art celebrating nature and highlighting conservation possibilities.

The paintings and sculptures tell stories about the natural diversity that is being lost and the human factors that affect it. Art can play a vital role in educating and emotionally connecting the public to wildlife and fostering change for the better, Washington said.

In a special tribute, the James Museum will also present the work of artist John Seerey-Lester, who died last year. For the first time, the museum will present 20 more of his paintings alongside the AFC exhibition, from the James Museum Collection and on loan from Suzie Seerey-Lester.

Much of the artwork is on display in six galleries, including the Early West Gallery, Native Life Gallery, Frontier Gallery, Wildlife Gallery, New West Gallery, and Native Artists Gallery, which also contains the stand-alone Jewel Box with contemporary Native American jewelry. .

The James and the Dal are just the tip of the iceberg of what St. Petersburg has to offer as a city of the arts, which became clear in a conversation with John Collins, the Alliance’s executive director. of the arts of St. Petersburg.

The mission of the Arts Alliance is that we are the umbrella organization for all the arts, Collins said, noting that the alliances’ slogan, Arts Shine Here, also plays well with the annual SHINE mural festival in St. Petersburg. , in preparation for its seventh edition. 15 to 24.

SHINE highlights 106 murals in the city’s five arts districts, the Waterfront Arts District, the Central Arts District, the EDGE District, the Grand Central District and the Warehouse Arts District.

For a long time, people considered graffiti art to be graffiti, and as this medium developed we saw great works of wall art. Some of our painters got together and convinced the city to give them a seed grant, Collins said.

The city appealed to the Alliance and asked Collins to take a look at the project.

I saw brilliant artists, but also brilliant business people, and they put together a presentation for Meand called “Shine”. It happened to be related to Arts Shine Here, the model I invented years ago, he said. This is how the SHINE wall festival was born.

St. Petersburg also hosts the second St. Petersburg ArtWalk Saturday, where visitors can explore 40 galleries and studios, representing 200 artists, spread across the arts districts.

Her discovery. People love it. What is the favorite pastime of the Americas? Purchases. So you get to discover, shop and collect, that’s what we like to say, our culture vultures. And then it branched out into the arts districts, as so many came out of empty warehouses and things that businesses no longer need because we all get them from Amazon or somewhere else. So these are reused in arts centers, he said.

And there’s more. St. Petersburg is a coast of glass with one of the most vibrant glass art communities in the Southeastern United States, Collins said. The city is home to the Chihuly Collection at the Morean Arts Center, which features works by legendary Seattle glass artist Dale Chihuly. The Imagine Museum is another museum dedicated to the glass arts. St. Petersburg is also a south-eastern center for the clay arts and, of course, music and theater offerings abound.

The city’s 11th museum, the Museum of the American Arts & Craft Movement, is slated to open later this year in the Waterfront Arts District. Rudy Ciccarello, philanthropist and local collector, is the driving force.

St. Petersburg has come a long way since the days when it was known more for its sunshine than its arts.

I guess we had the sunniest days of any city and whatever the year it was like 320 days with no rain or something like that. It was a good promotion at the time, Collins said.

But that was then, and now St. Petersburg can certainly promote more than its sunshine. While the sun may still shine a bit in St. Petersburg, it is now also shining on the arts.