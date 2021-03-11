Spotify and Kakao Entertainment reached agreement to settle dispute and fire hundreds of K-Pop songs





The dispute between Spotify and Kakao Entertainment (formerly Kakao M) has come to an end. The two companies ad that they reached an agreement to make the songs distributed by Kakao again available on the platform. If you don’t know what happened, here’s a quick recap. Spotify versus. Cocoa Until March 1 at midnight KST, all songs distributed by Kakao were authorized to be played on Spotify; this was due to Spotify and Kakao’s initial worldwide licensing agreement. Once the clock struck midnight, the deal expired and until that day the two companies were unable to find a new licensing deal between them. The expiration resulted in hundreds of K-Pop songs and albums no longer playing on Spotify. It affected artists like Seventeen, Pentagon, Epik High, Monsta X, Loona, IU, and many more. Some artists have even spoken on the subject, such as the frontman of Epik High Tablo. Epik High was finally able to restore their music under OURS Co., which means their tracks are theirs. Hyuna and Jessi, who joined Psy’s P NATION label, were also able to re-upload some of their songs to Spotify under the new label. The new agreement In addition to returning the songs to the platform for global listeners, the new agreement between Spotify and Kakao Entertainment also allows the songs and albums to be available on Spotify in South Korea for the very first time. Spotify launched in the country last month, while Kakao has its own streaming service called MelOn, the most popular streaming service in South Korea; this prevented those in South Korea from listening to songs distributed by Kakao in the country. Both companies have released statements on the deal. Spotify said it was “happy” the songs were back for listeners around the world; the company also added joy for its Korean listeners and their ability to now listen to said songs on the platform. “Spotifys’ mission has always been to connect artists to their fans around the world and give listeners access to all the music in the world,” said a spokesperson for Spotify. “We remain committed to positively impacting the music distribution ecosystem in Korea through our partnerships with local artists, labels and rights holders.” “Through its various partnerships across the globe, including Spotify, Kakao Entertainment hopes music lovers around the world can easily access its artists and music content to enjoy K-pop,” a spokesperson said. from Kakao. “Kakao Entertainment remains committed to the Korean music ecosystem and its growth and will continue to protect the rights of local artists, labels and rights holders in the future.” Fan reactions Currently, song titles and album names have returned to Spotify, but are not playable at this time. Eventually, everything will return to normal. It’s a shift from last week when it was all gone, and K-Pop fans are pretty happy with the announcement. KAKAO M SONGS BACK ON SPOTIFY SOON… .. OUISSSS OMG IT WAS TOO LONG… .. – wed (@hyejooznation) March 11, 2021 KAKAO APPARENTMENT HAS MADE A W SPOTIFY AGREEMENT NOW TO DELIVER EVERYTHING SOON – zero luvr milf (@izukaeya) March 11, 2021 OMG KAKAO M SONGS WILL BE BACK ON SPOTIFY – Piwonn (@ 1njeolmi_) March 11, 2021 Finally the songs distributed by Kakao M will return to Spotify So happy for all the artists! Prepare to stream a song for you and Beautiful like crazy when they come back – Streams for Gaho (@forgaho) March 11, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos