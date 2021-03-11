Entertainment
Ozark actor teases his comeback ahead of season 4
Anticipation for Ozark Season 4 is higher than ever with fans of the Netflix series. Starring actor Jason Bateman, the series follows Marty Byrde as he goes from financial advisor to money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel.
As the fourth and final season approaches, there are many questions about the character’s fate. One thing that seems clear is that he will always be dealing with Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), who has been on his cock for months.
Ozark Season 3 featured Agent Maya Miller
Miller is assigned to the Byrde family investigation following the death of FBIR agentoy Petty in Season 2. She spends much of Season 3 at the casino, monitoring her financial records and the inner workings of the business. .
In the third episode, Miller, who is pregnant, approaches Marty with a deal in which he would receive less jail time in return for his cooperation with the FBI. Rather than take it, Marty tries to “turn” her on his side, but it doesn’t work.
Still, she seems to have affection for Marty, especially since she’s the one who warned him not to go to Mexico, fearing that Omar Navarro would kill him.
This raises questions about her role in Season 4, especially if she will end up swinging by his side. But then again, like The Daily Express Note, there were also concerns about whether she would return given that she is so advanced in her pregnancy.
The plot of Ozark season 4
As showrunner Chris Mundy previously explained Weekly entertainment, Season 4 “will be whether the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?
He wouldn’t say much more, but Bateman promised in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that the conclusion would be “satisfactory” to viewers.
“I know where this is all going to end,” Bateman added to IndieWire. “The details that preceded it, I did not really bite [Mundy] sure. I was interested in the big question he gets a chance to answer: are they going to get away with it or are they going to foot a bill? What does he want to tell the public about the consequences of what the Byrdes did or their lack of? “
He continued, “We’ve had some really good conversations about it, and he has some really good ideas about it. Specifically, what happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great. “
Actor Jessica Frances Dukes teases her return to filming
As Ozark is preparing for the release of Season 4, which will be split into two parts of seven episodes, Dukes has released a Instagram photo showing her getting ready to return to work. She noted in the caption that she gave herself a ‘pep talk’ before heading into filming what is sure to be a dramatic season. “#YouKnowThis #YouGotThis,” part of the message read.
It will probably take a few more months before the end of next season, but we can’t wait to see the result!
