Bowling drone video wins Hollywood praise

A drone flies into a bar, rushes through an adjacent bowling alley, and crashes into the pins.

The drone operator, who shot 87 seconds video in a Minneapolis bowling alley last week to rally support for the company, I didn’t expect it to be seen hundreds of thousands of times on social media or to receive praise from the Hollywood directors.

But it was and it did.

Bowling, like baseball, is something many Americans can pick up on, even in times of intense political polarization. In that sense, maybe the country could use a video like this at a time like this.

Fans of the video, titled Right Up Our Alley, marveled at what they said was a remarkable cinematic achievement: a continuous take, shot at high speed, in tight spaces and without digital effects. (Remember those famous long takes of Goodfellas and Touch of Evil? It was a bit like that, but faster, and with the bowling.)

This is one of the most amazing things I have ever seen, wrote director Lee Unkrich, whose 2017 film Coco won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Jaw on the ground.