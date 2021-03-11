Entertainment
Bowling drone video wins Hollywood praise
A drone flies into a bar, rushes through an adjacent bowling alley, and crashes into the pins.
The drone operator, who shot 87 seconds video in a Minneapolis bowling alley last week to rally support for the company, I didn’t expect it to be seen hundreds of thousands of times on social media or to receive praise from the Hollywood directors.
But it was and it did.
Bowling, like baseball, is something many Americans can pick up on, even in times of intense political polarization. In that sense, maybe the country could use a video like this at a time like this.
Fans of the video, titled Right Up Our Alley, marveled at what they said was a remarkable cinematic achievement: a continuous take, shot at high speed, in tight spaces and without digital effects. (Remember those famous long takes of Goodfellas and Touch of Evil? It was a bit like that, but faster, and with the bowling.)
This is one of the most amazing things I have ever seen, wrote director Lee Unkrich, whose 2017 film Coco won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Jaw on the ground.
It’s funny too: viewers on the drone path can be heard citing The Big Lebowski, who is arguably sorry, Kingpin’s greatest bowling movie of all time.
My foot was not over the line, a woman near the lanes said to her bowling partner. Score eight, man.
It’s bowling, there are rules, his partner replies, a joke from Lebowski, the 1998 film. I’m not counting that.
The bowling alley where the video was shot, Bryant Lake Bowl and Theater, also has a restaurant, a cabaret theater and a bar that prepares cocktails on the rail. It opened in 1936 in a former garage that had serviced Ford Model T.
Right Up Our Alley, shot down by the drone operator Jay christensen, was made as part of a project to document well-known Minnesota companies that are threatened by the pandemic, said Brian Heimann, a producer at Rally Studios, the Minneapolis production company that produced it.
The place is near and dear to our hearts, he added. So when we pitched the idea to the owner, she totally agreed. It was obvious.
The coronavirus has been brutal in the Midwest, including Minnesota, a state of less than six million people that has reported nearly 500,000 cases. During a peak in November, Minnesota recorded more than 6,000 new cases per day.
(Minnesota bowling alleys were allowed to reopen in January at limited capacity. Heimann said coronavirus protocols were followed during filming, although several people in the video did not appear to be wearing masks. , which are required except for eating or drinking.)
Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater is also in a neighborhood that saw violent civil unrest after the death of George Floyd, the black man who died last May after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a knee of Minneapolis police officers. The protests led to riots and several buildings in the city were badly damaged.
Mr Heimann said the video, produced by Anthony Jaska, was shot in one take with a racing drone the 10th attempt after nine shots. He said the drone survived the dramatic crash at the end.
A lot of people think, Oh my God, why would you potentially destroy a piece of equipment like this? he said. But no, these drones are tough enough.
Travis Duede, a sous-chef who works nights at Bryant Lake and appeared in the video, said the business had been closed or closed for part of last year and had not worked for 100 days at the start of the Minnesotas lockdown phase.
When he showed up for the drone shoot last week, he said he didn’t know what to expect. His boss had previously described him only as a guy shooting a video here with a drone.
This week, Mr. Duede noticed that the video was popular on a local Reddit page and garnered praise from Hollywood A-listers, including the actor. Elijah wood.
Oh it’s much bigger than we thought he said he remembered thinking. But it was cool because it was our bar, restaurant and bowling alley that got a lot of attention.
In addition to Mr. Wood, fans of the videos include James Gunn, the creative force behind the Guardians of the Galaxy Disney film franchise, which called it. prodigious in a Twitter message.
This kind of wonderful photographic innovation adds to the language and vocabulary of cinema, wrote Todd Vaziri, a visual effects artist who worked on the Star Wars and Transformers films. Just wonderful.
