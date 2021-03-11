Northwestern Daily | Around the world





Monthly In today’s increasingly globalized society, the public has access to the arts and creative entertainment of many countries. For our future-themed March issue, the monthly staff have put together a list of nine recommendations from movies, manga, albums, and more from around the world that we think you’ll enjoy. 1. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Japan)

The manga Aka Akasakas is a romantic comedy that mixes razor-sharp humor with surprising emotional sincerity to form the perfect concoction. After two teenage geniuses and their convoluted mind game war to force the other to confess their crush, the series turns common romantic comedians into a series of high-pressure pranks that are as suspenseful as they are hysterical. 2. El Mal Querer (Spain)

Inspired by a 13th century novel, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosala’s second studio album takes you on an emotional journey through a toxic relationship that transcends language. The first and last songs on the album, “Malamente” and “A Ningn Hombre”, reveal this dichotomy. 3. Another cycle (Denmark)

In the Danish film by Thomas Vinterberg, Mads Mikkelsen gives a phenomenal performance as a history teacher struggling with depression. Desperate to feel alive again, he and three colleagues embark on a social experiment, consuming small amounts of alcohol throughout the day. The result is a cheerful tribute to the pleasures of drinking that also doesn’t fear the tragedies of hitting the bottle too hard. 4. The Bad Kids (China)

This psychological thriller follows a group of children who accidentally witness a murder. Constant twists unfold over 12 gripping episodes, brought to life by a talented young cast. Watch with a friend, you’ll want someone to share your sympathy, outrage, and shock, and deal with the ending. 5. Elsa States (Kenya)

Majimbo is a charismatic comedian who has received stamps of approval from Rihanna and Beyonc. She is best known for her humorous short Instagram videos where she dons’ 90s sunglasses, snacks on crisps, and laughs throughout her comments on daily dilemmas (“I didn’t ask for work, the job has come to me. You cannot come to my territory. With your requests, it is my home! ”). 6. Colors (Colombia)

With tracks that remind you of the Crayola pencils you used as a kid, Colombian artist J Balvin’s fourth studio album is a must-have for a party (post-COVID) playlist. The album artwork was designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, and the music videos are just as colorful as the sound of Balvins. 7. Sabrina and her friends (Canada)

Sabrina Cruz’s YouTube channel is perfect for those who enjoy going down Wikipedia’s rabbit holes. Cruz and his friends have a knack for educational yet entertaining content, whether it’s exploring the ethics and safety of facial recognition technology while teaching an AI to recognize K-pop stars or asking why dating apps suck when creating a dating sim for soup. Subscribe and you are sure to learn and laugh. 8. The last round the world (Puerto Rico)

Bad Bunny’s latest experience with Spanish punk, rock and hip-hop pushes the singer and listeners out of their comfort zone. Where could you listen to a practice jam like “BOOKER T” and then a Puerto Rican Christmas song right after? 9. Bacurau (Brazil)

Bacurau can be enjoyed on two levels: as a junky and fun gorefest and as an engaging parable about colonialism and inequality. Centered around the citizens of a very small Brazilian town as intruders invade, the film turns into a pulpy and gloriously bloody thriller as directors Kleber Mendona Filho and Juliano Dornelles let go of the curtain halfway. Go blind, and the experience will be a roller coaster. Related stories Liner Notes: The Best Albums of 2020 Staff pick: what the daily editorial board watched during the break comments







