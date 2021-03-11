Kiara Advani opens up about her Bollywood trip

Kiara Advani recently made a movie on her own called Indoo Ki Jawani which was one of the first films to hit theaters after the national lockdown was raised.The actress had several plans for 2020, but they all made a draw due to the ongoing pandemic and global lockdowns that followed. However, things started to open up and Kiara was recently in Manali to shoot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

“When I returned from Chandigarh after the Jugg jeeyo jug shoot, I haven’t seen my parents for days because I was in self-quarantine. So it was like, one day I was confident, and the next day I wasn’t. It’s a constant battle and we have to figure things out gradually, one day at a time. As for Jugg jeeyo jug, we had a few cases in our team, despite respecting all the safety rules. It was something that scared us all and made us feel a little paranoid about everything. However, by the time the team members recovered, they were eager to leave. I have experienced what it means when people say ‘the show has to go on’, ”the actress told a major daily.

The actress also opened up about the kind of career decisions she is making right now and the kind of movies that appeal to her. “I feel like there’s a long way to go before I get to where I want to be. Yes, being a star brings some pressure, but I’ll always be an actor in my head. I try. not to do that. base my decisions on where I am in my career. I’m sure I want to continue to be the person I was when I started my career. My instinct and passion for my work is the same, ”she added.