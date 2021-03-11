Sources: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call on Ben Browning to lead production company





3:49 PM PST 03/10/2021



by



Kim masters



The couple hired FilmNation’s president of film and television production to lead their rich contract with Netflix, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a leader for their production company Archewell in Ben Browning, president of film and television production of FilmNation Entertainment, sources say Hollywood journalist. A veteran of film financing and the international market, Browning joined FilmNation in 2014. His production credits include the current drama Emerald Fennell.Promising young woman. The royal couple signed a rich deal with Netflix in September 2020 that covers scripted and unscripted TV series, documentaries, feature films and children’s programming. In December, Harry and Meghan signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify with plans to host and produce podcasts that uplift and entertain audiences. The partnership kicked off with a holiday special the couple hosted with inspirational stories, and it remains unclear whether Browning will lead their audio efforts as well. A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment. The low-key Browning, whose parents are British (he grew up around the world), has grown rapidly in the world of international film financing. He has helped pack and produce a number of top indie titles including Passengersand Room, before joining Glen Basners’ prolific foreign and trading company, FilmNation. Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from royal duties in January 2020, said at the time that they would “work to” be financially independent (although Harry and his brother William inherited millions from their mother). Announcing their Netflix deal, the couple said, “ Our goal will be to create content that informs but also gives hope. This deal is believed to be worth over $ 100 million, while the subsequent deal with Spotify has been estimated at around $ 25 million. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the US on March 7, Harry said the Royal Family had “literally cut me off financially.” The couple also discussed allegations of racism within the Royal Family, and Meghan has revealed that at times she has felt suicidal. During the interview with Oprah, Harry also said that inking rich deals with Netflix and Spotify was “never part of the plan” but that a friend suggested that he and Markle find some money. working in streaming to help cover the cost of their new life in California, including paying “for safety to keep my family safe.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos