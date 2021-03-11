‘Boogie’ puts Asian-American basketball player front and center

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a sex scene or a presex scene quite like the one that happens halfway through “Boogie,” Eddie Huang’s fascinating and thorny new drama about a basketball star. -ball in high school. It would be Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takahashi), who fears losing his virginity to his girlfriend, Eleanor (Taylour Paige); when she urges him to relax, he worries that “my d might be a trash can.” This isn’t the first time a guy’s penis size anxiety has taken center stage in a movie, but this one doesn’t aim for the usual laughs, in part because it doesn’t. there is nothing unusual about his choice of a Chinese American male protagonist. Boogie knows he faces years of racist stereotypes under his belt. “Boogie” the movie knows that too.

The scene ends on a tenderly reassuring note before cutting discreetly; the next time we see Boogie, he walks through Chinatown in Flushing, Queens, with the slightest hint of swagger in his step. He is used to moving with confidence. A rising star eyeing one foot in the world of varsity athletics, he was recently transferred to a new high school and a new team that will face him directly against Monk, the reigning street basketball champion in New York City. (Monk is played, in a first and sadly final on-screen performance, by Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in February 2020.) Beating Monk in front of the right recruiters could earn Boogie a scholarship to a college in foreground and bring him one step closer to achieving his dreams of NBA stardom.

It is a familiar configuration approached from a less than familiar angle, and “Boogie”, ambitious and clumsy by turns, quickly traverses the conventions of sports melodrama for adolescents, with the aim of satisfying some and subverting some. ‘other. It’s got friendship and romance, testosterone fueled banter, and high-stakes gameplay, all expertly shot by cinematographer Brett Jutkiewicz and set to an energetic hip-hop soundtrack. and teenage pop. But it’s also a deliberate rewiring of the coming-of-age story, which the film consciously acknowledges in a few clever and awkward English class scenes, where Boogie denounces Holden Caulfield as an insufferable and uncontrollable figure of privilege. .

Holden’s parents, of course, are conspicuous by their absence. In contrast, Mr. and Mrs. Chin (Perry Yung and Pamelyn Chee) weigh heavily on Boogie’s journey, giving it emotional depth and dramatic tension that part heavy, part brutally on point. These are the first characters we meet, in an 18-year-old prologue that shows them visiting a fortune teller (Jessica Huang, the director’s mother) and making the fateful, possibly misguided, decision to marry for the sake of their unborn child. son. Played in their younger years by Ren Hsieh and Claire Hsu, they were a stormy couple back then and they are even more stormy now, with a bad habit of wielding their son like a weapon. Boogie himself has always been closer to his father, a business owner and ex-con who treats him gruff but lovingly, and who crucially shares his love for the game.

Boogie’s mother, on the other hand, is resentful and cold, and she views the two men in her life with impatience at best and undisguised contempt at worst. She’s not the first domineering mother to appear in Huang’s body of work, including her 2013 autobiography, “Fresh Off the Boat,” and the popular ABC sitcom she inspired (which Huang has alternately disowned and kissed at reluctantly). But Ms. Chin is more than just a jokey riff on mom tiger stereotypes, and her scenes with Boogie and his dad add to a heartbreaking picture of dysfunction. There is no trace of warmth or tenderness in Chee’s performance, and there is nothing funny about the cruelty with which Ms. Chin makes her own plans, at one point bringing in an outside professional ( Mike Moh, who played Bruce Lee in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) to manage his son’s future.

I won’t spoil the outcome of this development, except to note that it throws Boogie’s already precarious sense of identity into even greater disarray. Takahashi, a Japanese-American actor first met by Huang while playing basketball in Los Angeles, deftly suggests a young man at war with his many influences. He bears the scars of his parents’ messy marriage and also the marks of his culturally bifurcated New York upbringing. At home, he shows deference and respect for the traditions with which he was brought up. At school, he’s a class clown, having fun with his best friend, Richie (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), and a bit of a diva in the field, which more than once gets him in trouble with his trainer (Domenick Lombardozzi).

“Boogie” tries to appreciate its own contradictions, but also to complicate the expectations of the public. This positions Boogie as an under-represented underdog, a potential star in an arena where the odds are stacked against him. But it also resists the temptation to turn it into an easy emblem of success, while carefully avoiding the elevation of well-being and the predictable, reconciliatory outcomes that tend to dominate the sports cinema genre. The story ends on a rhythmic note that once again takes us back in time and reminds us that Boogie’s journey is not his alone. Perhaps it is only when we know the beginning of our story that we can begin to guess how it might end.

