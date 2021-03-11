Entertainment
Pravin Panchal, decorated Bollywood photographer, dies; read the details
Pravin Panchal, who was one of Bollywood’s most decorated photographers and who had taken photos of the biggest names in the industry, has passed away. Announcing the same, Viral Bhayani wrote a heartfelt Instagram post with a collage of some of the photos Panchal clicked along with photos of the latter. The shared photos are all in monochrome indicating the time period the photographer took them. Actors like Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar have all been captured by his lens and the collage is a testament to that. A photo of the photographer that looks fairly recent was also shared in the post.
The death of Pravin Panchal
The caption of the article immortalizes the great work the photographer has done in the industry and Bhayani has given Pravin Panchal the status of legendary photographer. He then spoke of all the people who had been captured by him. Speaking about the qualities of Panchals, he said that Pravin Panchal was different from the photographers of the current generation, he was gentler and a very relaxed photographer.
He also mourned the fact that Panchal was the owner of a few treasures that no one else had seen until now and he remembered insisting that Panchal put on a show to demonstrate his work, but Panchal didn’t. had not done. He left us treasures that no one has seen yet. I always told him he had to do a big exhibition to show the world his hidden treasure. Bhayani ended the message by expressing his condolences to the Panchals family.
About a year ago, Viral Bhayani published an article about the death of 16-year-old Tik Toker Siya Kakkar. Speaking of the nice girl, he said that she had committed suicide but the reason was unknown. He also said he spoke to his agent before writing his message and that the agent told Bhayani that he called Kakkar just one night before she decided to end her life for him. ask for a collaboration of which she was very happy. She was supposedly in a good mood and that is why Bhayani pointed out that you can never really understand when something is seriously wrong.
picture credit
