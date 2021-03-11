Barbosa wins Best Comedic Actor at Regional College Theater Festival – Lynn Journal





Fernando Barbosa, a theater student at Salem State University, Everett, received the New England Theater Conference (NETC) Best Comedy Actor Award at the area’s Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) 1 of 2021, which ran virtually from January 24 to 31, 2021. Three other Salem State students have won regional awards, two of which will go to the Kennedy Center National Festival in the categories of actor and lighting design. In addition, Salem State University has won the Tech Trivia Championship and will have the honor of leading the Tech Olympics at the 2022 KCACTF Region 1 Festival. Barbosa, class of 2022, is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance. His credits include: Much Ado About Nothing (nominated by Irene Ryan) and The House of Blue Leaves (Salem State University); Native Gardens (Gloucester Stage); Alls Well Ending Well and Cymbeline (u / s), (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company); Assassins (After Hours Arts); Jesus Christ Superstar (Marblehead Little Theater); Macbeth, (UMass Lowell); Cloud Tectonics (Fort Point Theater Channel); and A Midsummer Nights Dream, (Apollinaire Theater Company, Elliot Norton Nomination). This spring, Barbosa can be seen in a recorded performance by Sophie Treadwells Machinal in Salem State, online March 11-18. I am so proud of our very talented students and our wonderful teachers who mentor them, said Jerry L. Johnson, director of the Department of Drama and Voice Communication at Salem State University. Go to the Salem State Theater! Established in 1969, KCACTF is a national theater program that recognizes and celebrates the finest and most diverse works produced in university and college theater programs and involves 18,000 students each year. Salem State University participates in KCACTF Region 1, which includes colleges and universities based in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Northeast New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. Salem States 2021 Region 1 KCACTF Award winners include: Fernando Barbosa, 22: Best Comedic Actor Award from the New England Theater Conference Laura Chipman, 21: Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Award Isaac Goldbaum, 22: Region 1 Achievement in Scenic Design Award, Vectorworks Award, Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Award and Tech Trivia Champion Rmani Lizana, 22: Region 1 finalist for the Interim National Fellowship Irene Ryan Hunter A. Mountz, 21: Region 1 Excellence in Lighting Design Award, Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Award, and an invitation to attend the USITT Virtual Conference Salem State University, established in 1854, is a comprehensive public institution of higher education located approximately 25 km north of Boston, Massachusetts. One of the largest state universities in the Commonwealth of Nations, Salem State is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. It offers 32 undergraduate and graduate programs that offer degrees in 24 fields. The university also has a continuing education division that offers both credit and non-credit programs. Recognized for the academic strength of its faculty, Salem State was named top producer of US Fulbright Fellows in 2011 and for the 2016-2017 academic year. The university is named Top College and University by Military Advanced Education and Best for Vets College by Military Times. Salem State proudly participates in the National Study on Learning, Voting and Engaging and has shown a student vote rate well above the national average, earning the university a seal gold of the ALL IN Campus Democracy challenge.

